Liga I Romania: Sepsi OSK vs Polytechnic, Live Stream, TV Schedule and Predictions

Sepsis vs Polytechnic. Forecast for the match of the championship of Romania (February 28, 2020)

Sepsi and Polytechnic open a playout on February 28, read our forecast. The owners of the house in full-time games do not lose. Who to bet in this pair?

Sepsi OSK

“Sepsi” seemed to be far behind the six strongest, but it turned out to be stable and won the ninth position, almost losing the “Astra” (2: 2) playoffs in the previous round, and the advantage reached two goals. Before that, the “red-white” lost to “Botoshani” with a minimum score of 0: 1.

Goran Karanovich delivered seven assists.

Polytechnic

“Polytechnic” fails the current championship, since being in the relegation zone for a strong middle peasant is unacceptable. For a long time the club has not been able to win official fights, although it hit the gates of the impudent “Botoshani” (1: 2), winning at least in the first half.

For rookie Michel Omohu, the goal was the second in four matches.

Statistics

Sepsi won all face-to-face meetings at home.

“Sepsy” scored in three of the four previous games.

Polytechnic lost nine official games in a row.

Forecast

In our opinion, Polytechnic is too weak now to offer at least some resistance, given not the highest class of performers. The hosts are a little better with this, and their native arena has a positive effect on them. We look forward to success in the first play-out game from them.

Our forecast is the Sepsi victory in BC Fonbet for 1.90