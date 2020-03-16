Liga Nacional: Catolica v Puente Alto live streaming free

Catolica v Puente Alto. Forecast for the match of the championship of Chile (March 17, 2020)

On March 17, the “Catholic” has a good opportunity to reach the semifinals, though first you need to beat the “Puente Alto”, and we have prepared a forecast for this match. What to expect from the meeting?

“Catolica”

The hosts showed a decent game during the season, while in the quarterfinals of the playoffs the club acts with character. Thanks to this, the team imposed a serious fight on the “Puente Alto” ​​and has a good opportunity to equalize in the series, as the match will be held at home.

“Catholic” lost the last two matches and this is a strong blow to motivation, because there was a good opportunity to break into the semifinals. In a word, a lot is at stake, so you have to give everything to the maximum.

Puente Alto

The guests finished the main tournament on the first line, so the bookmakers gave them the status of the main favorite in the fight for the championship, however, the club ran into problems in the first series of the playoffs.

“Puente Alto” unsuccessfully started the quarter-finals, but in the last two fights managed to turn the tide of events and in case of victory will pass to the next round. The team is noted for a good game in attack, which is now the key to success.

Statistics

“Puente Alto” ​​leads in a series with a score of 3-2.

For the last ten personal fights, “Catholic” gained only two victories.

Forecast

In our opinion, “Puente Alto” will not leave a chance to the opponent, as the team caught a courage, plus it is unlikely that the guests would like to transfer the series to the seventh match, so we offer a bet on their victory.

Our forecast is the victory of Puente Alto taking into account the OT for the coefficient 1.73 in the BC 1xBet.