Liga Primera: Art Jalapa vs Walter Ferretti Live Stream

Art Jalapa vs Walter Ferretti. Forecast for the match of the championship of Nicaragua (March 22, 2020)

We offer our own forecast for the match “Jalapa” – “Ferretti”, which will be held March 22. The hosts have never once run for face-to-face meetings in the 2019/2020 season. Will they be able to improve and start winning?

Jalapa

Jalapa performed terribly in 2019. The team tied a lot of matches and lost, which led it to the last place in the league of Apertura. Now in the Klausura League, the club is in fifth place with 12 points. The past five games were not the best for him. “Yellow-green” could win only one victory, play twice in a draw and suffer two defeats. They distinguished themselves in the match against Deportivo Las Sabanas (1: 0).

Jarel Puerto is in the top 10 league scorers, he has already won three goals.

Ferretti

“Ferretti”, that in the year that performs perfectly and most importantly stable. The team in 2019 in the League of Apertura took the first line with 33 points scored. She also played in the playoffs, but only reached the semi-finals there and lost in the sum of two meetings of Managua (4: 5).

John Forbes is in the top 3 league scorers, he has already scored four goals.

Statistics

Jalapa won one of five meetings.

Ferretti won three of five past matches.

“Jalapa” has never won an in-person meeting.

Forecast

As for the match itself, the Ferretti is a clear favorite . The team is in great shape and will show a perfect game. The hosts play poorly that year, this year. They still need to work and work on themselves. We assume that the guests will win, optimistic forecasts.

Our forecast is a 1.99 Ferretti win at Winline BC.