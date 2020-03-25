Liga Primera: Deportivo Ocotal vs Real Esteli live streaming free

Ocotal vs Real Esteli. Forecast for the Nicaraguan Championship (March 26, 2020)

Ocotal takes Real Esteli on March 26, read our forecast. Teams are in different halves of the standings. How will the match go?

Deportivo Ocotal

Ocotal holds a failed season, today the club takes the eighth line with nine points in the piggy bank. The closest pursuer was only two points ahead. In ten rounds, the “white and blue” were able to get only two victories in the match with “Chinandega” (1: 0) and “Managua” (3: 1).

The last match was unsuccessful, the result – a defeat with a score 0: 2 from the “Diriangen”.

Real Esteli

Real Esteli got in excellent shape, so he was able to settle down in the top three championships. The team in ten rounds was able to prevail in six matches, to play twice in a draw and to fail just two times. The club last year participated in the league of Apertura, where he was able to reach the finals and beat Managua (2: 1) there in the sum of two matches.

He was able to win the last match without any problems with Real Madrid (4: 0).

Statistics

Ocotal in three out of five games conceded a maximum of two goals per match.

Real Esteli scored in at least two goals in three out of five games.

“Real Esteli” won twice in person in person.

Forecast

In the upcoming match, guests are favorites, but Ocotal should not be discounted . The team has already shown us their character and that can win any opponent. Therefore, we offer to play the bet on low total, because clubs in full-time meetings score and miss a little.

Our forecast is a total of less than (2.5) for 1.70 in Winline BC.