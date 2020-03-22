Liga Primera: Managua FC vs Juventus Managua live streaming free

Managua FC vs Juventus Managua: forecast for the match of the championship of Nicaragua (March 23, 2020)

Managua have not lost to Juventus in any of the last nine matches, but whether this series will be interrupted on March 23, we have prepared our forecast. Is a sensation possible?

Managua

Managua started quite solidly in the championship, although it is not yet a leader. For nine rounds, the team of Emilio Aburto scored 19 points, with which he is in second place in the table, losing one point to “Diriangen”. In the last round, Managua beat Ferretti 1-0, extending the series without defeat to three matches.

Juventus Managua

Juventus is betting on the finish in the playoff zone, but so far the Chinandege is losing the fight – the Hector Median team is in seventh place and gives one point to the main competitor. In the last round, Juventus, despite all the predictions, defeated Las Sabanas with a score of 5: 0, thus being able to interrupt a series of five matches without victories.

Statistics

Managua have not lost to Juventus in any of the last nine matches – five wins and four draws

Managua have not lost in any of the last 10 home matches – seven wins and three draws

Juventus managed to win only in one of the last six matches

Forecast

“Managua” has not yet managed to break into the lead, which is likely to try to fix today. Juventus is seriously inferior to the owners in the class, which is confirmed not only by the tournament position, but also by the results of the last nine face-to-face meetings, where Juventus does not have a single victory. In its field, “Managua” has killer statistics and is unlikely to leave a chance for guests.

We believe that guests have no chance. Forecast – Asian handicap (-1) at Managua . In the Betting League, such an outcome is offered with a coefficient of 1.99