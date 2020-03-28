Liga Primera: Real Esteli vs Las Sabanas live streaming free

Real Esteli vs Las Sabanas: forecast (cf. 2.05) for the Nicaraguan Championship match (March 29, 2020)

“Las Sabanas” cannot win for nine matches, but whether Real Esteli will take advantage of the opponent’s crisis on March 29 – you will find the answer in our forecast. Should I expect a sensation?

Real Esteli

Real Esteli is clearly betting on the finish line in the playoff zone and so far has no problems with achieving the goal – the team of Otoniel Olivas is in third place in the table. The club is only one point behind the second “Diriangen”, the leader of “Managua” came off by two points. In the last round, Real Esteli beat Ocotal 2-1, winning a third victory in a row.

Las Sabanas

“Las Sabanas” failed the start of the championship – after 11 rounds, the club is in last place in the table. It will be almost impossible to compete for the playoffs – there are seven points behind the sixth Juventus, and the form of the team leaves much to be desired. Having played in the last round 1: 1 with Diriangen, Las Sabanas extended the series without victories to nine matches.

Statistics

Real Esteli have won their last two matches against Las Sabanas

Real Esteli have won their last three matches

In none of the last nine matches did Las Sabanas win – six losses and three draws

Forecast

“Real Esteli” gained an excellent form and approached the leaders – the owners will probably not stop on what has been achieved, but will try to break out to the first line. It is obvious that the guests have a minimum chance of success – Las Sabanas is in a serious long crisis, to get out of which in a duel against such a strong opponent as Real Esteli will be almost impossible.

We believe that guests have no chance. Forecast – Asian handicap (-2) at Real Esteli . Winline BC offers such an outcome with a coefficient of 2.05