Liga Pro: Alexey Silantiev v Sergey Sarychev live stream, preview, betting tips

Alexey Silantiev v Sergey Sarychev. Prediction for League Tennis table tennis (March 22, 2020)

According to the results of the previous gaming day in the League of table tennis, Silanyev and Sarychev showed absolutely the best results in their group. On March 22, the rivals will again play among themselves. Who will win? – read in our forecast.

Alexey Silantiev

On the first gaming day of March 21, Alexey Silantiev confidently coped with all his rivals. Including managed to beat Sergei Sarychev in the group (11-7, 11-6, 10-12, 11-2).

However, in the final final match Silantyev allowed Sarychev to take revenge (11-6, 8-11, 11-7, 11-8). Undoubtedly, in the game on March 22, Alex will be determined to take revenge. Indeed, in general, in terms of the level of the game, he was in no way inferior to his principal rival.

Sergey Sarychev

On March 21, Sergey Sarychev managed to win four of the five matches . The main match in the group against Silantyev also remained for Sarychev in four games (3-1).

Definitely say that Sarychev has a complete advantage over Silantyev, not worth it. Tennis players regularly play among themselves. Most matches are held in equal fight.

Statistics

Tennis players played ten games among themselves, in which six victories on the account of Sarychev.

In the last two matches on March 21, tennis players exchanged victories.

Forecast

At the moment, we have before us the two best tennis players in their group in League Pro. The decisive match on March 21 was left to Sarychev. We expect that on Sunday March 22, Silantyev will be able to take revenge from a principal rival. With a coefficient just above 2.00 in the match of equal rivals, it is worth playing the bet on the underdog.

Our forecast is Silantyev's victory for a coefficient of 2.05