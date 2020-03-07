Ligue 1: Angers vs Nantes Live Stream

Angers vs Nantes. Forecast (kf. 2.70) for the match of the championship of France (March 7, 2020)

We offer our forecast for the match of the championship of France, in which, on March 7, Angers receives Nantes. Who can pick up important tournament points? – the answer is in this material.

Angers

“ Angers ” in the last five rounds goes without defeat, while playing low-performance football – in 4 out of 5 of these fights no more than one goal was scored. In late February, the “ white-black ” won two victories – over the “Montpellier” (1: 0) and the “Brest” (1: 0).

The attack of the wards of Stephen Moulins is one of the weakest in France – 26 goals scored, of which six were scored by Alioui .

In today’s game, les scoïstes will not be able to play Ait Nuri , Mangni and Manso , and Ninga will miss the match due to a red card.

Nantes

” Nantes ” stir instability that brought the team 11 th intermediate position. After 27 rounds, the “ canaries ” won 11 victories and four world ones, with one of the worst performance indicators.

On the first day of spring, the “yellow ” in their field could not cope with “Lille” (0: 1), for which we made a forecast .

In today’s match , Fabio , Emon and Coco will not be able to enter the field .

Statistics

Angers have won only 1 of their last 7 home matches

In the last five away matches of Nantes, at least two goals were scored

The last personal match ended in a victory for Angers (2: 1)

Forecast

According to statistics, if Nantes earns points, then he does it beautifully and effectively. We expect comeback from the ” canaries ” and offer to play a good offer for goals.

Our forecast is the total is greater than (2.5) and we bet on it through BC Parimatch with a coefficient of 2.70

Bet on the outcome – victory of “Nantes” with handicap (0) for 2.40