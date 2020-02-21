Ligue 1: Nice vs Brest live streaming free, preview, betting tips

Nice vs Brest live streaming free

Nice – Brest. Forecast (cf. 2.18) for the match of the championship of France (February 21, 2020)

We offer our version of the forecast for the match of the championship of France, in which on February 21 “Nice” accepts the beginner of League 1 – “Brest”. Will the guests be able to resist the match against the “gymnasts”? – the answer is in this material.

Nice

After seventh place last season, “ Nice ” is unstable and won 25 wins and six draws for 25 rounds. To date, the asset “ eagles ” 36 points, and the performance of the southerners is quite high – 2.8 goals on average per match, and this is the fourth result in the country. In the last game, the “ gymnasts ” were able to defeat “Toulouse” (2: 0) away, for which we made a prediction.

The main goalkeeper of the “ black and red ” today is Dolberg (eight goals). In the infirmary, the teams of Patrick Vieille are Atal, Cyprien and Lloris , and Budai will miss the game due to the exhaustion of yellow cards.

Brest

The vice-champion of the second league of France got comfortable in the major league, where after 25 rounds he recorded eight wins and nine world victories, gaining 33 points, which is only two less than today’s opponent. In three games in a row Brest did not lose, and in the last round on their field in an enchanting match defeated Saint-Etienne (3: 2).

In this match, “ red-white ” in the first half were able to score three goals, and in the second half they kept the opponent’s powerful attacks and achieved an important Victoria. The main sniper among the guests is Karoda , who became one of the heroes of the last match, scoring his sixth goal of the season.

In today’s game, Olivier Dal’Ollo’s wards will not be able to play Diallo , Mbok , Mei and Kiki.

Statistics

Nice scored in last 10 home games

Nice have won 6 of their last 10 matches

Brest lost 7 of their last 10 away matches

The last full-time match ended with the victory of “Nice” (4: 2)

Forecast

“ Nice ” performs well on its field and today it may well get tournament points, given the staffing problems of the guests. In our opinion, “ Brest ” today will not leave the field without a goal, but it is unlikely that they will outplay the “ eagles ”, for which we propose to play a combined bet.

Our forecast is the victory of “Nice” and we bet on it through BC Fonbet with a coefficient of 2.18