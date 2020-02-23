Ligue 1: Paris Saint Germain vs Bordeaux live streaming free

Paris Saint Germain vs Bordeaux live streaming free

PSG – Bordeaux. Forecast for the match of the championship of France (February 23, 2020)

We offer our forecast for the French Championship match, in which PSG will host Bordeaux on February 23. What surprise did the country champions prepare for us? – the answer is in this material.

PSG

In Paris Saint-Germain , everything is fine – and the stadium, the coach and the doctors, who were able to put 5 out of 7 injured people on the list on Sunday last week. Parisians have a confident first line with a margin of 10 points and 20 victories in 25 rounds.

In the last game of League1, the metropolitan team, contrary to all forecasts and logic, disgraced themselves in Amiens, where by the end of the first half they lost 0: 3, then they pulled ahead, but instead of holding on to victory, missed the underdog in the last seconds of the meeting (4: 4).

In the first match of the Champions League 1/8 finals, the “ red-blue ” played in Dortmund and fully justified our prediction, losing to “Borussia” with a score of 1: 2.

In today’s match, Dagba and Diallo will not be able to play , although Mbappe also has questions as a result of the injury and most likely Tuchel will leave him on the bench.

Bordeaux

For the second season in a row Bordeaux does not please the fans with results, but the team is not going to take off either. The guests have nine victories and eight world victories, with a rather high efficiency in the attack – 35 goals scored, of which seven are on Briand’s account .

In the last five matches, the “Girondins ” did not lose, and after an away victory over the “Metz” (2: 1), they played a draw with “Dijon” (2: 2) on their field.

In today’s match in the ” blue ” infirmary , Kamano , Quateng and Uden .

Statistics

Bordeaux have won only 2 of their last 10 away matches

PSG did not lose 11 matches in a row

In the last 10 matches, PSG dispatched rivals an average of 3.60 goals

3 of the last 4 in-person matches ended with one goal

The last full-time match ended with a victory of PSG (1: 0)

Forecast

The results of the last matches of the rivals are alarming, but nevertheless not everyone in the world has been given the chance to beat PSG at the Parc des Princes , and Bordeaux is not listed on this list for sure. The maximum that “ Girondins ” can count on is to lose with a decent score.

Our forecast is PSG win dry and bet on it through BC Fonbet with a coefficient of 1.96