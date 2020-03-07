Ligue 1: Reims vs Brest Live Stream

Reims vs Brest. Forecast for the match of the championship of France (March 7, 2020)

We present our forecast for the match of the championship of France, in which, on March 7, Reims will host Brest. What to expect from the fight in “red-white” colors? – the answer is in this material.

Reims

Reims ‘ performances this season cannot be called successful, and the team’s regular downturns are associated with an unstable attacking game, but the “red-white” defense line is the best in France – 21 goals conceded.

In the last round, David Guyon’s wards broke the world with “Monaco”, who took away points in the away match (1: 1), for which we were given a prediction.

Today they will not be able to play Kafaro , Mbemba and Sirheis .

Brest

The vice-champion of the second league adapted well in the new season, where he won eight victories and 10 world ones over 27 rounds, and the Brest performance indicators delight not only the coach, but also football fans.

After a series of successful games, the “red-white” in their field could not cope with the “Angers” (0: 1) and settled down to 14th position.

Mbok , Sibua and Kiki will not be able to take part in today’s match .

Statistics

Reims have lost only 2 of their last 10 home matches

Reims has not won in full-time home games since 2006

Brest have lost 7 of their last 10 away matches

The last personal meeting ended with the victory of Brest (1: 0)

Forecast

” Reims ” holds unsuccessful games with today’s opponent and lost the duel of the first round. Bookmakers prefer the hosts of today’s match and it’s hard to disagree with them. We assume the success of the wards of David Guyon.

Our forecast is the victory of Reims and put it on the line of BC Fonbet with a coefficient of 1.93