Ligue 1: Saint-Etienne vs Reims Preview & Prediction, live stream

Saint-Etienne vs Reims

Saint Etienne – Reims. Forecast (cf. 2.91) for the match of the championship of France (February 23, 2020)

Our forecast for the first match of Sunday’s game day is February 23rd, in which Saint-Etienne is hosting the Reims. Will the hosts be able to interrupt a series of defeats? – the answer is in this material.

Saint Etienne

“ Saint-Etienne ” started well in the season, but then something went wrong and after the 25th round the team dropped to 16th place, and this is two points from the relegation zone. After the victory at the end of January over Nim (2: 1), the Greens lost four matches in a row, losing in the last round to the tournament’s novice – Brest (2: 3). The Stéphanois defense conceded 41 goals, and this is the third worst result of the season.

Amum , Khazri and Yussuf will not be able to take part in today’s game , and access to Perren’s field , which has a knee injury, is in question.

Reims

The eighth team of the past season after 25 rounds was able to get nine victories and as many draws, which brought her 36 points, which is only four less than the “Lille” from the playoff zone. After losing to Strasbourg (0: 3), Reims managed to outplay Rennes (1: 0) in their field, for which we made a prediction.

The “red-white” has the best defense in League1, which conceded 19 goals for the entire season.

Kafaro , Zenelli and Mbemba will not be able to take part in today’s game .



Statistics

Saint-Etienne have lost 3 of their last 4 home matches

Saint-Etienne wins last four home games in person

Reims lost 3 of their last 5 away games

The last full-time match ended with the victory of Reims (3: 1)

Forecast

“ Saint-Etienne ” is going through hard times, and a series of setbacks is compounded by a huge infirmary of seven players. In today’s game, the teams will play at maximum, but it is unlikely that the hosts can cope with Reims in this state.

Our forecast – Reims will not lose + both will score and bet on it through BC Winline with a coefficient of 2.91