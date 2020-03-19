Ligue Haïtienne: Juventus vs Don Bosco live streaming free

Juventus vs Don Bosco. Haiti Championship Prediction (March 20, 2020)

On Thursday March 20, matches of the next round will be held in Haiti, in one of which Juventus will play with Don Bosco – we made a forecast for this match.

Juventus

The Haiti Championship has just kicked off. Only three rounds have been played. Juventus, after two years of absence, returned to the top division again. The start of the season was mixed for the team. In the first three rounds, the team managed to beat Violet AK (2: 1) on the road and ended in a draw match with Wanamine (0: 0), but lost to Baltimore (0: 1) at home.

So far, such results allow to occupy tenth place in the standings.

Don Bosco

Don Bosco finished the last regular season in sixth place, having the opportunity to participate in the playoffs of the tournament. However, already in the quarter finals he completed the approach for medals, losing in the total of two matches to Tampet (1: 2).

In the current championship, Don Bosco already has two wins in the asset, both were won at home over Racing de Gonev (4-0) and Capoise (1-0). But on the road, the team lost Saint Rose (0: 1).

In the standings, Don Bosco is in third place.

Statistics

The prediction “total less than 2.5” was played in two of the three Juventus matches in the championship.

The bet “both will score – no” has played in all three matches of “Don Bosco” in the current championship.

Don Bosco beat Juventus in three of their last four in-person matches with one draw.

Forecast

Fights between rivals on the Juventus field are not encouraging with goals. Over the entire previous, albeit small, history, the rivals have never exceeded the bar by two goals. Moreover, “Don Bosco” quite successfully plays against a future opponent, before losing to him even once.

Our forecast is the victory of Don Bosco with a handicap (0) for 1.95 in BC 1x