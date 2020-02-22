Ligue1: Angers vs Montpellier live streaming free

Angers vs Montpellier live streaming free

Angers – Montpellier. Forecast for the match of the championship of France (February 22, 2020)

We present our version of the forecast for the match of the French championship, in which Angers will receive Montpellier on February 22. Will the hosts be able to interrupt a series of defeats? – the answer is in this material.

Angers

After the defeat in the French Cup from Rennes (4: 5 onwards), today’s hosts lost four bouts in a row and brought a series of defeats to five.

To date, Angers have gained eight wins and six draws, which brought the team 30 points, but the team does not play in the last matches, and after a draw with Marseille (0-0), he lost all games, losing in the last round to Departure to Nima (0: 1), for which we made a forecast .

Traore , El Melali , Pavlovich and Mancini will not be able to take part in today’s match .

Montpellier

” Montpellier ” after 25 rounds occupies the sixth place in the standings, and the team credit 10 wins and seven draws. Guests gained 37 points, which is only three less than the fourth “Lille”. After defeating Saint-Etienne in their field (1: 0), the “ paladins ” on the road could not cope with “Monaco” (0: 1). The Blues scored 32 goals for the season, of which nine were on Delors’ account .

In today’s match, injured Kozza , Jendes and Keibu , as well as Sambia due to a red card, will not be able to take part .

Statistics

Angers have not won since January 19

Montpellier have lost their last three away matches

Angers won his last home win in November

The last full-time match ended in a draw (0: 0)

Forecast

Bookmakers give equal chances to rivals, but the hosts have a clear gaming crisis, something that guests with a more impressive roster will be able to take advantage of. In our opinion, everything indicates a draw in this game, which will suit both teams, but we offer to play a combined bet.

Our prediction is that Montpellier will not lose + the total is less (3.5)