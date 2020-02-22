Ligue1: Dijon vs Monaco live streaming free, preview, betting tips

Dijon vs Monaco live streaming free

Dijon – Monaco. Forecast (kf. 2.00) for the match of the championship of France (February 22, 2020)

Our forecast for the match of the championship of France, in which on February 22 Dijon receives Monaco. Will the hosts be able to take away points from the guests who have gathered the move? – the answer is in our material.

Dijon

After 18th place last season, “ Dijon ” again took the same position, but this year the fans of the team diminished. For 25 rounds, DFCO scored six wins and eight draws, which brought the team 26 points, while the team scored 24 goals, which is the second worst indicator in League 1.

After losing to Nimes (0: 2), the hosts drew twice – with Nantes (2: 2) and Bordeaux (2: 2), for which we made a prediction .

In today’s match , Gomis , Barbe and Cadiz , as well as Lotoa , who has too many yellow cards, will not be able to play .

Monaco

Roberto Moreno found the keys to the team, which was reflected in the last three matches, which Monaco won with only one goal conceded. After a series of setbacks, the Monegasques beat Angers (1: 0), Amiens (2: 1) and in the last round on their field minimally defeated Montpellier (1: 0).

To date, Ben Yedder remains the main goalscorer of the team and the entire league, on whose account 16 of the 41 goals scored by the “ red and white ”.

In today’s match in the infirmary of the guests Martins , Pellegri and Benallo , but Golovin will miss the game due to the exhaustion of yellow cards.

Statistics

Dijon have lost only 1 of their last 10 home matches

Monaco scored in 8 of their last 10 away matches

In 7 of the last 10 matches, “Monaco” scored at least three goals

The last personal match ended with the victory of Dijon (2: 0)



Forecast

” Dijon ” has no right to make mistakes, but the team’s potential is not high. We expect the hosts to get the most out of every match, but Monaco is close to the coveted Eurocup zone.

We assume that motivated guests have higher potential and will be able to beat the outsider.

Our forecast is the victory of Monaco and put it on the line of BC Fonbet with a coefficient of 2.00