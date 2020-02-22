Ligue1: Lille vs Toulouse live streaming free, preview, forecast

Lille vs Toulouse live streaming free

Lille – Toulouse. Forecast (cf. 2.18) for the match of the championship of France (February 22, 2020)

We offer our forecast for the match of the championship of France, in which on February 22 “Lille” takes the last team of the tournament – “Toulouse”. Do guests have a chance? – the answer is in this material.

Lille

After 25 rounds of the current season, Lille had 12 wins and four draws, which brought the hosts 40 points, which is only a point less than the third Rennes. After a series of three brilliant victories – over Strasbourg (2: 1), Rennes (1: 0) and Angers (2: 0), in the last round the “ dogs ” lost to Marseille (1: 2).

“Blue-red ” showed a rather low performance, and out of 30 goals scored by the team – 13 on the conscience of Osimen .

In today’s game can not play Yazici , Aguzul and Weah .

Toulouse

“ Toulouse ” is rapidly sinking, and 13 points after 25 rounds almost do not leave the fans any hope. The guests had three wins and four draws, while Les Pitchouns conceded 51 goals, which is the worst result of League1.

In the last match, TFC in their field lost to “Nice” (0: 2), for which we made a prediction .

In today’s game , Kalinich , Moreira , Sidibé and Sanogo will not be able to take part .

Statistics

Lille have won 6 of their last 10 home matches

Toulouse has not won away since October 30

Toulouse away missed an average of 2.20 goals

The last personal match ended with the victory of Toulouse (2: 1)

Forecast

The first round match ended with the victory of Toulouse , and this will be an additional motivation for the hosts in this game. Bookmakers are completely on the side of “ Lille ” and it’s hard to disagree with this, but guests are unlikely to play open football. We assume to play a bet in favor of the favorite.

Our forecast is the victory of Lille with a handicap (-1.5) and put it on this line of BC Fonbet with a coefficient of 2.18