Ligue1: Marseille vs Nantes live streaming free

Marseille vs Nantes live streaming free

Marseille – Nantes. Forecast (cf. 3.12) for the match of the championship of France (February 22, 2020)

We offer our forecast for the match of the championship of France, in which Marseille takes Nantes. Who will prevail? – the answer is in this material.



Marseilles

” Marcel ” is confident the tournament Ligi1 distance and separation from the closest pursuer is already 11 points. The assets of ” Olympic ” 15 wins and seven draws, with the team’s second-reliability defense – missed 22 of 25 rounds.

In the last three games, the “ blue and white ” won, and in the last round they defeated the fourth “Lille” (2: 1) on the road, for which we gave the correct prediction .

In today’s match will not be able to take part Payet , Radonich and Florian Thauvin .

Nantes

“ Nantes ”, after the twelfth place last season, has not yet changed its position and put 10 wins and four world victories in the asset. To the top ten, the distance is only one point, but the series without victories at the “ canaries ” is already six games in a row. In the last two meetings, Christian Gourcuff’s wards parted with the world with Dijon (3: 3) and Metz (0: 0).

In today’s match , Kako , Fabio and Perreira will not be able to help their team .

Statistics

Marseille do not lose 13 games in a row in home matches

Nantes scored in 7 of their last 10 away matches

Marseille have not won in official matches since 2017

The last full-time match ended in a draw (0: 0)

Forecast

According to statistics , this opponent is uncomfortable for Marseilles , but today there is a decline in the game of guests, and not everyone will be able to play at Velodrome. Bookmakers are on the leader’s side and it’s hard to disagree with them. We assume the success of the hosts, but we insure the bet with a combined bet.

Our forecast is that Marseille will not lose + the total is more (2.5) and we bet on it through BC Parimatch with a coefficient of 3.12