Ligue1: Metz vs Lyon live stream, preview, prediction

Metz vs Lyon live stream

Metz – Lyon. Forecast (kf. 2.90) for the match of the championship of France (February 21, 2020)

We offer a forecast for the match of the championship of France, in which on February 21 Metz will receive Lyon. Will guests be able to interrupt a series of unsuccessful matches? – The answer is in this material.



Metz

The champion of the second league of France settled in Ligue 1, where after 25 rounds he managed to get six victories and 10 world wins, which brought Mets a comfortable 28 points, which is more than the 18th Dijon by two points. After two consecutive victories over strong Reims (1: 0) and Saint-Etienne (3: 1), the maroon tied twice and lost at Bordeaux.

In the last game, the “ Messins ” away away scored points from “Nantes” (0: 0), for which we made a prediction. In this game, ” Les Graoullys ” completely gave the initiative to the “canaries”, but were able to deter the enemy’s attacks. It is worth noting that the team from Lorraine showed high teamwork.

In today’s match, the hosts will not be able to play Maiga , Pajo and Kabi .

Lyon

“ Lyon ” did not live up to the fans’ hopes in the current season of League1, but was able to get into the playoffs of the Champions League, the League Cup finals and the semi-finals of the Country Cup. After 25 rounds, the “ weavers ” asset has nine victories and seven world victories, while in the last four matches the team does not know victories.

After a devastating defeat from PSG (2: 4), in the last game, “ aristocrats ” parted ways with Starsbourg (1: 1). In this match, the “children ” could not beat the enemy, and according to statistical indicators they even lost to the “raising”.

The guest performance indicators are third in the tournament, and out of 38 goals scored – 13 are on account of the best goalscorer of the Dembele team .

In today’s match, the entry into the field of Depay, Kon and Sole is in question .

Statistics

Mets have won only 3 of their last 10 home games

“Lyon” scored an average of 2.75 goals in away matches

Weavers won 6 of their last 9 away matches

The last full-time meeting ended with the victory of Lyon (5: 0)



Forecast

“ Lyon ” failed the last matches, but today bookmakers do not doubt the success of the guests. In our opinion, the selection of performers for the “ aristocrats ” is much higher than for the hosts of the match, and a defeat in today’s game may deprive the team of chances to enter the eurozone. We agree with the BC analysts, but we propose making a combined bet on the match.

Our forecast – “Lyon” will not lose + total is more (2.5) and put on it through BC Fonbet with a coefficient of 2.90