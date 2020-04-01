Like coronavirus has spread around the world: scientists from the U.S. closer to a solution

Spreading around the world, the coronavirus mutates slowly. These mutations do not cause problems and do not make the virus more or less dangerous. But with their help, scientists can track how the infection is passed from person to person and in any places in the world it happened.

According to The Verge, the research in this area deals with synthetic biologist from Ginkgo Bioworks Patrick Boyle.

“If we identify a new cluster of outbreaks within the state, the question arises whether it is related to the previous cluster. A small mutational change can help us figure out if they’re related,” the scientist said.

It is known that the coronavirus is composed of some 29,000 building blocks of genetic material, called nucleotides. Researchers can take a sample of the virus and to read the full sequence of these nucleotides. In most cases the sequence will be the same in each sample.

But the virus copies itself in the human body, and sometimes he may be wrong, replacing one or two nucleotides to another. The version of the virus with these changes can be transmitted when one person infects another.

Therefore, the task of scientists is to recreate maps that show how the virus has passed from media to media. Besides, successful cases of detection of such links is already there.

For example, a virologist from the Research cancer center Fred Hutchinson Trevor Bedford was able to link the case COVID-19, diagnosed on February 27 in Washington, a case that was diagnosed in late January in the same state. This indicates that the virus circulated locally and were not found all this time. Also it is confirmed that the event in January caused the outbreak, which has spread among the population in the area.

Other States are beginning to do the same detective work using genetic sequences to determine the extent and localization of the outbreak of coronavirus.

So, now the analysis of nine samples of viruses collected in Connecticut showed that some of them were related to the viruses detected in Washington state. This suggests that the coronavirus was spreading in the country, and has not been re-imported from other countries. In another preliminary study examined virus samples from Northern California and it was discovered that the coronavirus was introduced into the state at several points.

According to Boyle, one of the problems in extension available for the study of the base material of the virus is to obtain patient samples for analysis. According to him, the laboratory in the United States and other countries that carried out tests on the virus, daily receive hundreds or thousands of patient samples. But the work is done only in the direction of the test sample for the presence of the patient COVID-19. If no additional information about a specific virus in each patient the tests do not give.

However, in addition to Ginkgo studies the algorithm of the spread of coronavirus began to engage in other laboratories around the world. For example, a research consortium in the UK has already allocated for the collection of patient samples for more than $20 million.

