Like Jennifer Lopez: Nastya Kamenskih shot for a men’s gloss (photos)

Как Дженнифер Лопес: Настя Каменских снялась для мужского глянца (фото)

Popular Ukrainian singer Nastya Kamensky (NK), which recently told about his family life, graced the cover of men’s magazine XXL.

“Spring is the most different moods. From delicate flowering buds to wild and bold colors. In my new photo shoot you will see this bright palette of moods“, she promised her fans.

Note that the photo Nastia quite modest. Fans Kamensky was surprised. “Under Jennifer Lopez decimated”, — they decided.

“At first sight I thought that Jennifer Lopez”, “Ukrainian Jennifer Lopez”, “Jennifer Lopez sue” — written by commentators, noting that Kamensky is time to find your own style and not copy other stars.

We will remind that earlier Kamensky became a star of Mexican Playboy magazine.

