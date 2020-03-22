Like new: a 30-year police Ford Mustang sell at auction

Rare patrol version of the Ford Mustang SSP 1989, will be auctioned at an auction.

As it became known a Free Press in one of the specialized auctions, which will be held from 12 to 17 may, will present a rare version of the Ford Mustang.

1989 Ford Mustang SSP Police Car

In the late 80-ies of the last century, Ford has released a special batch of machines in the performance of the Special Service Package (SSP).

1989 Ford Mustang SSP Police Car

The car was created on the basis of the most powerful versions of the iconic Mustang of the third generation, under the hood, which has a 5-litre 203-horsepower V8.

1989 Ford Mustang SSP Police Car is equipped with a 5-litre 203-horsepower engine V8

The circulation of the SSP amounted to 15 thousand copies, which were transferred to serve in the police departments and government agencies, including the FBI, the office of the drug enforcement administration (DEA) and the U.S. air force. A batch of 32 cars in this series went to Canada, where took up service in the local police.

1989 Ford Mustang SSP Police Car

A car that will be auctioned Mecum, was granted to corporal brad Popvich. This model is one of the few which has not automatic transmission and 5-speed “mechanics”. The car was used in the province of Saskatchewan, and has survived in perfect condition.

1989 Ford Mustang SSP Police Car

1989 Ford Mustang SSP Police Car

The Mustang has a police blue and white livery, and original light alarm blue and red colors.

1989 Ford Mustang SSP Police Car

Inside still have all the special equipment that was used by the police in those years. There is even a original pump-action shotgun, and the blue interior shines like new.

In the cabin remained all equipment, including pump-action rifle

1989 Ford Mustang SSP Police Car

1989 Ford Mustang SSP Police Car

It is worth noting that in Kiev in the 90-ies it was possible to see a 5-liter Ford Mustang GAI. The car was used to accompany government motorcades. And another instance for a long time stood on one of posts of traffic police in Kiev region.

Ford Mustang at the DPS office

Ford Mustang at the DPS office

By the way, recently the Free Press talked about the Chevrolet Caprice, which served in the traffic police of Donetsk in the late 90s.

Subscribe to the Telegram channel and see what happens!

Author

Sergei Ivanov