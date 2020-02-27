Liliya Rebrik told as save passion in relations with her husband

Liliya Rebrik and Andrew wild. Photo: press service

Recently the Ukrainian actress, TV presenter Liliya rebryk and her husband Andrew Wild celebrated the eighth anniversary of the marriage and returned from a romantic trip to the Maldives.

Lily shared how they managed to build a strong relationship that began with friendship, and keep passionate feelings. She is convinced: for couples in love are three important point – respect, friendship and passion.

I had an apartment in the loan and just at the time when we danced together, I paid it. I was so happy and pleased, and somehow to talk about this, I would like Wild. Andrew for me so genuinely happy, like he’s been paid,” – said the host of “the Wound W with Ukraine”.

Behind the pair eight years of marriage and two talented children. Lily admits: with such a demanding and supportive spouse feels like a goddess.

Andrew so loves to be proud of his wife! He is one of those men who do not hide, but rather say – it is mine! Last year we had a new tradition – twice a year we go to relax just the two of us. Yes, I have a very busy schedule, so my husband knows me better not to postpone for tomorrow: a couple of days – flying, privacy. We are easy to climb!” – said the TV star.

