Liliya rebryk family isolated in the country

Host of the program “Ranok z with Ukraine” Lilia Rebrik, like most of her colleagues, left for quarantine in connection with the coronavirus. TV personality along with husband Andrew and daughters of the Wild isolated cottage outside the city. Despite the seriousness of the situation, the wild family is not discouraged, they are all together playing football in the yard, running around, swinging in a hammock.

“The whole country home… Very serious circumstances force us to limit live chat to change your normal rhythm of life, their plans, but in such circumstances, now the whole Ukraine. My parents in Chernivtsi, we are in Kiev. Support each other as you can in the distance, do not panic, and consciously abide by safety rules. Believe everything goes!”, — written by a leading TV channel “Ukraine”.

In the house they take kids crafts. Eldest daughter Diana painted the bright colors of the birdhouse. However, the result of a little prigrezilos and the window.

View this post in Instagram Chim sainati kids of pid hour quarantine? Vikletice svoï video with the hashtag #UKRANAFTA. We will sustrai pid Tsim hashtag I obmenivatsa carissimi deemi. At a time TSE Oh Yak true!!! We have for example saviese space. Zaproponowali dtam to do something svoimi hands – really cool idea. Diana uwise at Smak, if you saw the Yak at the sight , Tsey budynochok ogival. Now have no zavisa Novi prinny klopt: pogledati for Ptah. Dlese svoimi DELAMI P. S vikno not postrazhdali, all vamily. The artist say that saints #Ukranafta #quarantine #thinakaran Publication from Liliya Rebrik (@liliia.rebrik) 18 Mar 2020 at 1:51 am PDT

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter