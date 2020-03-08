Lille vs Lyon: live streaming free

Lille vs Lyon. Forecast (cf. 2.19) for the match of the championship of France (March 8, 2020)

We offer our forecast for the match of the championship of France, in which “Lille” takes “Lyon”. Do you expect an extravaganza extravaganza in this fight? – the answer is in this material.

Lille

French vice-champion this season is unlikely to be able to compete for his title, but he is able to stand up for a ticket to European competitions. After 27 rounds, Lille’s assets included 14 victories and four world ones, while this was obtained with rather modest performance indicators.

In the last five matches of the season, the “dogs” won four victories, beating last Sunday on the Nantes away (1-0), for which we made a prediction .

Today will not be able to help his team Weah , Yazici and Aguzul .

Lyon

“ Lyon ” finished last championship after today’s rival, but this season has not yet pleased fans and has not justified the forecasts made by the team by analysts.

The “ aristocrats ” had 11 victories and seven draws, and in the last two matches they defeated Metz (2: 0) and Saint-Etienne (2: 0), which led the guests to seventh place.

Today Depay, Rhine and Sole will not be able to enter the field .

Statistics

Lille have won 6 of their last 8 home matches

Lyon have lost 2 of their last 3 away fights

In 6 of the last 7 face-to-face matches, at least three goals were scored

The last personal match ended with the victory of Lyon (3: 2 onwards)

Forecast

Bookmakers do not see a clear favorite in this duel, but we believe that Lyon is too tired and today it is unlikely to be able to resist the vice champion, but there will be goals in the game, for which we propose to play the main bet.

Our forecast is the total is greater than (2.5) and we bet on it through BC Marathon with a coefficient of 2.19

Bet on the outcome – victory of Lille with handicap (0) for 1.57