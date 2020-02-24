Limited edition Tesla Cybertruck sold for $400

A well-known company Mattel, which specializiruetsya in the production of toy cars under the brand Hot Wheels, sold all the pickups Tesla Cybertruck.

As it became known a Free Press, all instances of RC electric Tesla pickup truck Cybertruck, made on a scale of 1:10 was sold out in a few hours. And this is despite the price of $ 400.

The car is almost no way inferior to its real prototype. It has all-wheel drive powertrain, the electric battery of 3300 mAh, working lighting, open cargo platform and even a decal of a crack on the glass. With this Arsenal of pickup is able to please the owner of a 30-minute drive.

In parallel with the large model, Mattel introduced the RC version, scale 1:64. Miniature pickup truck will cost a much more modest sum of $20, and while it is still possible to buy. To use the model as in conventional coatings, and on signature tracks from Hot Wheels.

