Limited edition Tesla Cybertruck sold for $400

By Maria Batterburyon in News

A well-known company Mattel, which specializiruetsya in the production of toy cars under the brand Hot Wheels, sold all the pickups Tesla Cybertruck.

As it became known a Free Press, all instances of RC electric Tesla pickup truck Cybertruck, made on a scale of 1:10 was sold out in a few hours. And this is despite the price of $ 400.

The entire edition Hot Wheels R/C Cybertruck 1:10 was sold out in a few hours

The car is almost no way inferior to its real prototype. It has all-wheel drive powertrain, the electric battery of 3300 mAh, working lighting, open cargo platform and even a decal of a crack on the glass. With this Arsenal of pickup is able to please the owner of a 30-minute drive.

In parallel with the large model, Mattel introduced the RC version, scale 1:64. Miniature pickup truck will cost a much more modest sum of $20, and while it is still possible to buy. To use the model as in conventional coatings, and on signature tracks from Hot Wheels.

In addition to a version in 1:10 scale, Mattel introduced the truck in the “classical” scale 1:64

As reported earlier, a Free Press, Elon Musk promised a new truck.

Sergei Ivanov

Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
