Lina Kostenko – 90: 5 piercing poems of the Ukrainian poet

Lina Kostenko. Photo: screenshot

Thursday, March 19, genius Ukrainian poetess Lina Kostenko 90 years old.

The poetry of hero of the day – multifaceted and immortal. It is called a model of romance, tenderness, sarcasm, and spirituality. The poems of Lina Kostenko’s most quoted in social networks, but she is indisputable authority for the Ukrainians.

Lina V. was one of the most famous dissidents in Soviet times, she always actively expressed their civil position. However, fans of the poet in love with her work first of all for the wealth of intimate lyricism, this sensuous and soulful.

No matter how much was said about Lina Kostenko – everything will be small. Therefore, we offer a selection of verses that will help to sink into her poetic world.

Creel

But the truth is, kaltim runtuh not required.

The earth no, the Buda sky.

No fields, then the will of Buda.

No bet, you will Khmara.

In this, surely, true ptashyna…

A Yak lyudin? And scho lyudin?

Givet on the earth. She is not LTE.

But Creel got. But Creel got!

The stench, ti Creel, not fluff-PR I

And s Pravdi, casnati I down me.

Who – z wrest have Cohen.

Who – z wonogo pariwana.

Who – z sirost to work.

Who – z shedrost on turbot.

Who – z songs, or from nad,

Or from poet, or from Mriya’s.

Man nbio not LTE…

But Creel got. But Creel got!

Vech_rn , sun

Vech_rn , the sun, thank you for the day!

Vech_rn , the sun, thank you for wtamu.

For quiet LSV provei Going

I for voloshka in it gold.

For tvy Svitanok, I for tvy sent,

I for moï Alpecin senti.

For those scho Hoca tomorrow silent,

for those scho vchora have stiglo ozvet.

For the sky in the Nebi for children’s world SMH.

For those scho mozhu, and for those scho mush.

Vech_rn , the sun, thank you for vsih,

kotri ncim not defiled soul.

For those scho tomorrow, the first of their Nathan.

Scho ere have in the shelter has not shed.

Vech_rn , the sun, thank you for the day

for Qiu needful words, Yak molitvi.

I all in need of pereiti

I all in need of pereiti,

I skin fnx – TSE, are suti, start,

I in advance is not required of porosity,

I for minulym placate not Warth.

Identity Veseloe, ludanice, people,

Hi Mel Mlyn his odno dert.

Stuck heart, the MOU splinter in the Breasts,

Nichogo, all TSE Wilco death.

Hi bude all nabahani Palacino,

Hi bude all probachte probatino,

Hi bude Vik, lived, Yak nalezyty,

Unfortunately, from us nichogo not saleit…

And required to live. Yakos required to live.

TSE svetica Dowd, vitringa I Garth.

I in advance is not required of porosity,

I for minulym placate not Warth.

Otak Yak ye. And Mauger Buti th grse,

And Mauger Buti SOSM, SOSM evil.

And pokey Rozum od BDE not shirk sche, –

Don’t be a slave , smica Yak Rabelais!

Identity Veseloe, ludanice, people,

Hi Mel Mlyn his odno dert.

Stuck heart, the MOU splinter in the Breasts,

Nichogo, all TSE Wilco death.

Hi bude all nabahani Palacino,

Hi bude all probachte probatino.

Dine scho from us ische saleit, –

Vik, at least you Yak nalezyty.

Ochima said ti meni love

Ochima said ti meni love.

Soul skladal sviy serious exam fee.

The MOU is quiet Sered girskogo hungry Dzvin Kristaly,

Neskazanno lost neskazanno.

Life Chlo, passed the Peron.

Hooke was Tisha mouthpiece vokzalniy.

Many SLW written with a pen.

Neskazanno lost neskazanno.

Swfl NOC, vecoli dni.

Not just hitula share with Therese.

Word Yak sonce I went to meni.

Neskazanno lost neskazanno.

Strachn words, if the stench movchati

Strachn words, if the stench movchati,

if the stench of senasica precios,

if not you know h chogo h to Pochat,

Bo is all words Buli already Chinese.

Htos them plakas, mucus, Bolu,

iz them pocas . , completing them well.

People mlarge I miliardi SLV,

and ti h Mas of simovici vpershe!

It was repeated: the I beauty, JJ Petworth.

Truncated Bulo: asfalti th spores.

Poesia – TSE always nepotist,

ACIS bessmertni dotik to DOS.