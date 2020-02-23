Lindsay Lohan returns to a great movie

According to the publication The Hollywood Reporter, the actress is finalizing negotiations to participate in the Thriller with elements of the supernatural “Cursed”. In the film, which will remove the Director of the original novels “I spit on your grave” Steven R. Monroe, Lohan will play a police detective. Her partner will become the owner of “Golden globe” Mickey Rourke (“the wrestler”).

A joint production of “Cursed” will be engaged in Studio Angel Oak Films and Alt House Productions, and for the promotion at the European film market in Berlin will meet the company Angel Oak. Start filming scheduled for this summer.

“Cursed” tells the story of a well-known psychiatrist Dr. David elder (Rourke), who teams up with police detective Mary Branigan (Lohan) to stop escapees from the psychiatric ward of the patient and to prevent the killing of five people held hostage in a remote house.

Fans of Rourke’s talent could recently see him in a melodrama “Berlin, I love you.”