Lindsay Lohan returns to a great movie

By Maria Batterburyon in Entertainment

Линдси Лохан возвращается в большое кино

According to the publication The Hollywood Reporter, the actress is finalizing negotiations to participate in the Thriller with elements of the supernatural “Cursed”. In the film, which will remove the Director of the original novels “I spit on your grave” Steven R. Monroe, Lohan will play a police detective. Her partner will become the owner of “Golden globe” Mickey Rourke (“the wrestler”).

A joint production of “Cursed” will be engaged in Studio Angel Oak Films and Alt House Productions, and for the promotion at the European film market in Berlin will meet the company Angel Oak. Start filming scheduled for this summer.

“Cursed” tells the story of a well-known psychiatrist Dr. David elder (Rourke), who teams up with police detective Mary Branigan (Lohan) to stop escapees from the psychiatric ward of the patient and to prevent the killing of five people held hostage in a remote house.

Fans of Rourke’s talent could recently see him in a melodrama “Berlin, I love you.”

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
