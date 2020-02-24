Lindsay Lohan will join Mickey Rourke in the Thriller Cursed

Actress Lindsay Lohan returns to the big movie – she will join Mickey Rourke in the Thriller with elements of the supernatural “Curse” (Cursed).

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Director of the new film are Steven R. Monroe, who directed the horror film series “I spit on your grave”.

The plot will unfold around an escaped asylum patient-a sociopath who took hostage five people and threatening to kill them. A police detective (Lindsay Lohan) and a famous psychiatrist (Mickey Rourke) join forces to prevent the murder and to return the patient to the asylum walls.

Start filming scheduled for this summer, about the release date is not reported.

