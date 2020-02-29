“Lions” in the minority snatched a draw in the match against the participant of League of Europe: video highlights from matches of CHU

On Saturday, February 29, matches in Chernihiv, Lviv and Kiev continued in the 20th round of the championship of Ukraine on football.

20-th round

“Desna” — “Mariupol” — 4:0 (Totovitskyy, 11, 20, Filippov, 58, from a penalty, and managed to score 90+2). Youth teams — 1:3.

Lviv — Oleksandriya — 1:1 (Alvaro, 87 Myshenko, 10). In the 53rd minute deleted Tatarko (“lions”). Youth teams — 4:1.

Kolos — Karpaty — 2:1 (Il’in, 11, Petrov, 42 — Kozak, 78). Youth teams — 0:1.

28 February (Friday)

“Dnepr-1” — “Dynamo” (Kiev) — 3:1 (Supryaga, 71, 82, 90 Verbic, 45+5, penalty). For 6 minutes, removed Buyalsky (Dynamo), and the 75th Field (“Dnepr-1”). Youth teams — 1:4.

Dynamo: Bowen, KENDZERA, Popov, Shabanov, Mikolenko, Sidorchuk, Shepelev (Duelund, 84), buialskyi, Karavayev (Tsygankov, 77), Verbich, Ruthenian (de Pena, 77).

Chernihiv “Desna”, which last season only combination of circumstances has prevented to play in the second half of the season in the top six and fight for a place in European cups, this time confidently goes to his goal. The team of Aleksandr Ryabokon this season at home are not as confident as in away matches, but the mood to fight with “Mariupol” from the “northerners” were exorbitant. In the first half two goals were scored by Totovitskyy who played for the Azov club in the 2013-2014 and 2017-2018, and spent over Mariupol 54 matches in the Championships of Ukraine, and after the break, “finished” guests of the best scorer of the Chernigov Filippov and Kalitvintsev. Special had this game for a head coach, “Mariupol”, Alexander Babich, who spent 150th match in charge of different clubs in the Premier League, and Azovtsev striker Ruslan Fomin, who played his 200th match in the top division of the country, after the final whistle emotions they were not happy.

“Lviv” located at the bottom of the standings, expect the guests of the group stage of the Europa League “Alexandria”, having their unbeaten run of three matches, thanks to which wards Egishe Melikyan climbed out of the relegation zone. That’s just the start of the match dawned for the people of Lviv were not very successful, because since the 10-th minute of the guests came forward. The situation worsened after the break when the hosts remained in the minority after the removal Tatarkova for two yellow cards. But the wards Egishe Melikyan not only no longer have missed, but the efforts of Alvaro equalized shortly before the end of the match.

Karpaty Lviv arrived to Kyiv after a nightmarish series with no wins from 12 matches (4 draws and 8 losses). Could not “lions” to interrupt it and after the reporting of the match. Covalency in the first half scored twice, the guests were able to answer only once. Unfortunately, the ending of the game was scandalous — in the stoppage time from Lviv Kozak free-kick, but Still, standing in the wall, put aside the hand, blocking the flight of the ball. The referee didn’t react on the episode and did not assign a penalty, giving the victory to the “Ear” that broke away from “Mariupol” for four points in the fight for getting into the top six.

Standings:

1. “Shakhtar” — 53 points;

2. Dynamo — 39 (20);

3. Zarya — 37;

4. Desna — 36 (20);

5. Alexandria — 34 (20);

6. Kolos — 26 (20);

7. Mariupol — 22 (20);

8. “Dnepr-1” — 22 (20);

9. Lions — 19 (20);

10. “Olympic” — 18;

11. “Vorskla” — 14;

12. Karpaty — 12 (20).

Scorers: 15 goals — Junior Moraes (“miner”); 10 — Bogdan Lednev (“dawn”), Alexander Filippov (“Desna”); 9 — Marlos (Shakhtar); 8 — Artem Besedin, he Verbic (both — Dynamo); 7 — taison (Shakhtar), Dmitry Khlyobas (“gums”), Victor Tsygankov (“Dynamo”), Vladislav Spraga (“Dnepr-1”).

In other matches of the 20th round of the Premier League on Sunday, March 1, will play “dawn” — “Olimpik” and “Vorskla” — “Shakhtar”.

