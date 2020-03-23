Lisa Galkin held brother and the ritual of “driving coronavirus”

While some stars escaping from the coronavirus, dress glamorous gauze bandages, the children of Alla Pugacheva and Maxim Galkin decided to go ahead and enlist in the fight against new virus the support of some unknown forces, and therefore arranged with them the exorcism COVID-19.

After drinking “magic water”, Harry and Lisa began to ride around the table on which was placed a vial of magic water, and shouting “spells”, “one, two, three, coronavirus, go away!”

“The ancient rite of expulsion of coronavirus. License Rospotrebnazor 22 322 232 from 45 BC.”, — joked the comedian who posted the video of children playing.

Fans were delighted with the resourcefulness of the twins and left many comments with praise. “Now just a coronavirus defeated”, “Well, this rite should definitely help!”, “That’s it. Banished the virus, well, good, children,” he wrote to fans.

in connection with the pandemic coronavirus. The comedian has canceled all concerts in March and with his family dwelt in the suburban castle. Due to the presence of free time, Gary and Lisa shared with fans the star of the family the knowledge on how to avoid dangerous coronavirus.

