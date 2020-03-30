Lisa looks like her mother: Galkin touched by a network of family photos with Pugacheva and children

By Maria Batterburyon in Entertainment

Лиза – вылитая мама: Галкин умилил сеть семейным фото с Пугачевой и детьми

Humorist Maxim Galkin showed earlier, as Pugacheva with Garik sing about the coronavirus, spending time in quarantine in her house in village the Dirt. He regularly posts funny videos with children, showing them playing and conclusions. On his page in Instagram Galkin has published a new family photo. Together they went for a walk near his home. Alla chose a fashionable coat and stylish hat.

“All we wish health and good spirits!”, — was signed by the Galkin family the.

Лиза – вылитая мама: Галкин умилил сеть семейным фото с Пугачевой и детьми

Subscribers leave compliments in the comments and say that Lisa looks like her mother, and Garik — just like your daddy. 6-year-old children are very Smarty and funny. Maxim showed what they think about the coronavirus and tell you how to deal with it.

.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter

Share Button
Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
Previous Article
Next Article