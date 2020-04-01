List Messi: 15 young players that will become stars

By Maria Batterburyon in Sport

Список Месси: 15 молодых футболистов, которые в будущем станут звездами

Footballer for FC Barcelona and the Argentina national team Lionel Messi made the list of the greatest talents in football, which in the future can become big stars.

First the playmaker Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold. He filed the same corner in the semi-finals of the Champions League-2018/19 at Anfield in the match against Barcelona, after which divock Origi drove into the net blaugranas the fourth ball.

“Impressive defender for the future. He is the future,” said Messi.

Also Argentinian called two of his team-mates Usman Dembele and Frankie de Jong.

The list Messi 15 name: Luka Jovic, Eder of Milito (both “real Madrid”) Christian Politics, Mason mount (both Chelsea), Phil Foden (Manchester city), Jadon Sancho (“Borussia Dortmund”), Kai Harers (“Bayer”), Assem AUA (Lyon), Raul Feliz (“Atletico Madrid”), Kilian Mbappe (PSG), Joshua Kimmich, Benjamin Pavard (both Bayern Munich).

Source: GiveMeSport

Maria Batterbury

