List of comedies that make your stomach ache from laughter

Our selection may require any day, when you have no mood, but I would like to fix this trouble.

Moreover, laughter is very good for your health, because it boosts immunity, and smile wrinkles.

So, grab your favorite Goodies, sit comfortably in a chair or lie in bed and enjoy watching our TOP 20 funny movies:

“All without mind from Mary” (“There’s Something About Mary”) in 1998;

“Mrs. Doubtfire” (“Mrs. Doubtfire”) – 1993;

“Overboard” (“Overboard”) – 1987;

Trilogy “Goly gun” (“The Naked Gun”) – 1988, 1991, 1994;

“Trouble at the wedding” (“The Knot”) – 2012;

“Divorce on-American” (“The Break-Up”) – 2006;

“Sex: the Secret materialchik” (“Paul”) – 2011;

“That night” (“That Night”), 1992;

“More than a friend” (The Switch) 2010;

“Aliens” (“Les Visiteurs”) since 1993;

“Degustation of parents” (“Meet the Parents”) that “meet the Fockers” (“Meet the Fockers”) – 2000 and 2004.

“Once in Vegas” (“What Happens in Vegas”), 2008;

“Beauty on his head” (“I Feel Pretty”) – in 2018;

“The taming of the shrew” (“Il bisbetico domato”) – 1980.

“Toy” (“Le jouet”) – 1976;

“Kindergarten COP” (“Kindergarten Cop”) – 1990;

“What women want” (“What Women Want”) – 2000;

“Hotheads” (“Hot Shots!”) 1991;

“Romancing the stone” (“Romancing the Stone”) and “jewel of the Nile” (“The Jewel of the Nile”) – 1984 and 1985;

“Bedazzled” (“Bedazzled”) in 2000.