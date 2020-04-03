List of comedies that make your stomach ache from laughter

Список комедий, которые заставят твой живот болеть от смеха

Our selection may require any day, when you have no mood, but I would like to fix this trouble.

Moreover, laughter is very good for your health, because it boosts immunity, and smile wrinkles.

So, grab your favorite Goodies, sit comfortably in a chair or lie in bed and enjoy watching our TOP 20 funny movies:

“All without mind from Mary” (“There’s Something About Mary”) in 1998;
“Mrs. Doubtfire” (“Mrs. Doubtfire”) – 1993;
“Overboard” (“Overboard”) – 1987;
Trilogy “Goly gun” (“The Naked Gun”) – 1988, 1991, 1994;
“Trouble at the wedding” (“The Knot”) – 2012;
“Divorce on-American” (“The Break-Up”) – 2006;
“Sex: the Secret materialchik” (“Paul”) – 2011;
“That night” (“That Night”), 1992;
“More than a friend” (The Switch) 2010;
“Aliens” (“Les Visiteurs”) since 1993;
“Degustation of parents” (“Meet the Parents”) that “meet the Fockers” (“Meet the Fockers”) – 2000 and 2004.
“Once in Vegas” (“What Happens in Vegas”), 2008;
“Beauty on his head” (“I Feel Pretty”) – in 2018;
“The taming of the shrew” (“Il bisbetico domato”) – 1980.
“Toy” (“Le jouet”) – 1976;
“Kindergarten COP” (“Kindergarten Cop”) – 1990;
“What women want” (“What Women Want”) – 2000;
“Hotheads” (“Hot Shots!”) 1991;
“Romancing the stone” (“Romancing the Stone”) and “jewel of the Nile” (“The Jewel of the Nile”) – 1984 and 1985;
“Bedazzled” (“Bedazzled”) in 2000.

