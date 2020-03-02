Listening to stories “Palanok”, I thought: “How can they still alive?” — Irina Zaitseva

The premiere release of the fourth season of the reality “New channel” “From Tomboy to lady” shocked many viewers. Aggression from the screen just flowed. Ten States reality, which will change their manners, destroying the scenery, put up a fight. It is known that the shooting season had four times to call an ambulance and the police.

In the new season, fully updated teaching staff of the School lady. Re heroines and help them to get out of the past and the Deputy Director of the school, the winner of the title of “miss Ukraine universe”, personal development coach Irina Zaitseva. In an exclusive interview with the “FACTS” she described the first meeting with the participants, their fears and biggest disappointments.

“To win the trust of the girls can be had through faith in their success, talking about the future… and gifts”

— Irina, do you remember your first impression of “Palanok”?

— My acquaintance with the participants was held in absentia — while studying video from casting. I remember when I was barely holding back tears — is so complex, and sometimes frankly scary, stories were told “Tomboy”. My head is spinning, “How are they even alive?” But really, for the destructive behavior of the girls I saw the call for help.

I must admit, initially I thought that I would be easier. When participants appeared before the teachers “in all its glory”, realized that the work will be much more serious and complicated. After all, it’s completely lost children. We have called this season “Sagebien”. The past kept their stranglehold, and before you start the lessons of femininity and etiquette, it was necessary to help get rid of years of habits that are harmful.

— What was the most difficult in relations with the participants?

— To gain trust. And this was possible only because of the love, the sincere belief in their success, talking about the future… and gifts. As with all young children (laughs). “Brats” are very well feel the lies, hypocrisy and betrayal. So I wasn’t faking and did not play a role. In reality is really my sincere respect for them.

Behind each of the participants of the project “From Tomboy to lady” a complex, sometimes scary story of life

— Biography “Palanok” touched to the depths of the soul. One father was so beaten, she was bleeding so badly and the other in adolescence and is given at fighting without rules. Whose story shocked you the most?

— I could not assume that faced with so much grief. I was shocked past Yulia Chigrinets, which only by a miracle and it is not destroyed (brother riveted her chains, and mother was locked in the shed for the night. — Ed.). But Julia is incredibly strong. I am a mother myself and can not understand how you can treat their own child! I wanted to show the girl that all of her troubled past should not affect future.

Mache Peredelkino had to earn a living as a Striptease. In fact, she herself raised. How? That’s another question. Probably physically harder than the rest, had his Wife Mazur, because the project she refused drugs. It was hard to watch her suffering. Foolishly squandered his life Vlad Rogovenko, which, unfortunately, no luck yet on the project — the first day of filming she broke her arm.

The first episode caused a great resonance, it was painful to watch — the participants were almost killing each other!

— “Tomboy” has shown itself not with the best hand. What to hide — it was horrible, nasty, disgusting and unacceptable! But I still recommend watching the project “From Tomboy to lady”. Especially parents of teenagers. After all, what “Tomboy” came to the project, the “merit” of those who met them in life. There is always two ways of behavior: to repeat that show us the older and significant for us humans, either never do so, as occurred in our environment. Choice “Palanok” was different. First, they repeated, and then realized I didn’t want such a life and came to the project.

“We understood that the fight will be, but nobody’s killing anybody”

— You are not afraid of that, too, can get under their hot hand?

— No, you are. I had no fear of participating. “Tomboy” did not commit aggressive actions against teachers. How much would be unwise, unconscious actions they did, each of them inside lives a kind, sweet girl. When girls are a little dumped “armor”, slightly ajar, I immediately saw how beautiful they are. How can they do to scare someone?

It was scary to leave them alone. But thanks to the crew and protection — we understand that the fight will be, but nobody’s getting killed, all will survive (laughs).

“Missis of Ukraine — universe”, personal development coach Irina Zaitseva: “once I had all the chances to be as barbed as “Tomboy”

— Tests on a reality is difficult. The first night, participants lived in a dilapidated house, where they slept on old mattresses. Not very similar to the education lessons lady…

— In fact, many of the tests that were girls, I was hardly under force. And participants of the project are strong, they could. We gave them a really difficult job — often not for the lady.

This season the focus was on psychology. We had to eradicate from “Palanok” those qualities and ways of behavior to which they are accustomed. It’s like with the soil. To grow a good crop, you must first clear the field from weeds. Here we are participating in “clean” and then “seeded”. The aim was to make them ladies of high society, and to instill a new quality, which allows you to see the familiar world differently.

There was one test, which all literally shocked. When participants dragged the bags of rocks, each of which was specified a problem from their past, on the mountain, and then shouting dumped it all in an open, weeping all! Even the operators were men.

I saw the girls was hard, and could not leave them in this condition. Persuaded the project managers to allow me an unscheduled meeting with the participants to help them cope with stress. I decided to give them headbands on the head with a small crown. Corona for me — not just a decoration, but a symbol of power. But not the kind that allows you to beat and humiliate the less powerful. It is a symbol of power over themselves — their thoughts, words, emotions and actions. We had a long talk about the future in which they govern themselves and become Queens of their own lives. I was very surprised that during this meeting “brats” were docile, sweet and gentle. Sometimes a slipped curse words, but they immediately pulled himself and apologized.

“When my expectations are not met, I would be upset”

— There were moments of frustration?

— Of course. When my expectations are not met, I would be upset. I thought, well, how so? I did everything correctly, the participants had a pleasant surprise, but they again succumbed to the influence of the past.

I don’t always agree with the opinion of colleagues when deciding who to expel from the project. Understand participant needs more time, the results of its work on a rooted. But the project has its own rules, and they are justified. Then I realized that I can help girls and beyond reality. Do it now.

— During the project changing only the participants, or for you it is also affected?

— Can’t say that the project has changed me dramatically. Because I hadn’t played the role of Irina S. Zaitseva — second Deputy headmaster lady. I really am. My job is to change the fate of women.

But “Tomboy” gave even greater confidence that my work is important and valuable. With special girls I worked with in the past. Regularly go to rural schools, and interviews with high school girls. Tell what they should do now, in the future, their life has become better.

— Easy to say when you are a successful woman…

— It seems that I was born with a silver spoon in his mouth. I’m actually from a small town in the Donetsk region. Growing up without a dad, mom was quite difficult to pull all on itself.

Now I live in the center of Kiev, I have a car with a driver. But what I was — only my merit. I know what it’s like to be lost in life, but no matter what, to find their place under the sun. I had every chance to be as barbed as “brats”.

Next to me at the right time were the people who helped to choose the right path. I hope that other teachers lady have become as conduits for our heroines.

