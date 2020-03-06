Lithuanian diplomat urged European colleagues to ignore may 9 in Moscow

The Minister of foreign Affairs of Lithuania Linas Linkevičius calls on colleagues from other EU countries in may not to go to Moscow for the may 9 parade as Russia seeks to celebrate the victory of the current “military policy.”

This was reported on the website of the Lithuanian foreign Ministry with reference to the speech Linkevičius at the informal meeting of foreign Ministers of the EU in Zagreb, where they discussed the General policy of the EU towards Russia.

“Russia loves the characters. The parade, held in Moscow in may, not only marks the victory in the Second world war, but also aims to celebrate the victory of the current military policy of Russia”, – said Linkevičius.

He urged his colleagues to critically assess the plans of the official visit to Moscow, because, according to the Minister, Russia is using its numerous contacts to create the impression of ordinary communication, and that she can.

On the informal discussion, the Minister stressed that at the moment there is no reasons to change EU policy towards Russia, because Russia itself does not change its foreign policy, continues to interfere in the Affairs of neighbouring and other States, and lately her behavior has become more aggressive.

“Russia demonstrates its strength not only on the regional but also at the global level. The West cannot count on the partnership with Russia, which does not resolve conflicts, but rather to escalate. We’re not just talking about Georgia or Ukraine but also on Syria and the escalation in Libya,” – said the Minister of foreign Affairs of Lithuania.

In his opinion, the EU should continue to base relations with Russia on the five principles agreed upon in 2016 and that again was confirmed by the EU member States in 2018 is to require full implementation of the Minsk agreement, to strengthen the EU’s relations with Eastern partnership countries, with the countries of Central Asia to strengthen the immune system of the EU against hybrid threats, strategic communications, energy, and other areas. Among the above-mentioned principles to the selective involvement of Russia in global challenges and where there is the interest of the EU, strengthening human relations with the Russian public and the support of civil society of the Russian Federation.

At the same Linkevičius called on their colleagues from the EU to participate more actively in the dialogue with Russian civil society and reported on the 7th Russian forum, which will be held in Lithuania in may of this year. There will be provided a platform for discussions about the future of Russia in a free and democratic Europe and are revived after a 35-year hiatus, Sakharov hearings on human rights.