Live News on Coronavirus: Brazil’s Health Minister Tests Positive at the UN; India urges UK to resolve quarantine dispute | World News

01:25

Brazil’s health minister tests positive for Covid at the UN General Assembly

Brazil’s Health Minister tested positive for Covid in New York after President Jair Bolsonaro spoke at the UN General Assembly on Tuesday.

The Brazilian government said in a statement that Marcelo Quiroga was in good health and would remain isolated in the United States. He received his first injection of the coronavirus vaccine in January.

Other members of the Brazilian government in New York tested negative for the virus, according to the statement.

Earlier Tuesday, Bolsonaro spoke at the General Assembly, flouting the requirement that all attendees be vaccinated against the virus.

Bolsonaro has said several times in the last week that he remains unvaccinated. He said that getting an injection is a personal medical decision. Hired Covid last year.

Queiroga was photographed alongside Bolsonaro on several occasions this week. On Tuesday morning he tweeted a photo with first lady Michele Bolsonaro.

Queiroga had breakfast Monday with several investment fund employees in New York.

01:13

Summary

Hello and welcome to today’s live coronavirus coverage.

India’s foreign minister on Tuesday urged Britain to remove a rule requiring Indians visiting the site to self-quarantine even if fully vaccinated.

Here are the other key recent developments:

The University of Cambridge in England has reported that 96% of 12,000 students said they had received a Covid-19 vaccine, or intended to be vaccinated, before arriving in town for the new academic year.

before arriving in town for the new academic year. About 20% of workers in Nigeria have lost their jobs as a result of Covid-19.

as a result of Covid-19. US President Joe Biden bets on millions of faster tests at home to help curb the latest deadly wave of the Covid-19 pandemic

to help curb the latest deadly wave of the Covid-19 pandemic The Secretary General of the United Nations, António Guterres, described the world as an “F in ethics” on the global distribution of vaccines as he spoke at the UN General Assembly on Tuesday. He said the uneven distribution of Covid-19 vaccines is an “obscenity.”

on the global distribution of vaccines as he spoke at the UN General Assembly on Tuesday. He said the uneven distribution of Covid-19 vaccines is an “obscenity.” The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development warned that the unequal distribution of vaccines worldwide is affecting economic recovery of the pandemic.

of the pandemic. The massive adoption of the UK NHS app to use the Covid Pass feature has led to an increase in the number of people registering their organ donation preference.

Long Covid patients told a UK parliamentary committee that they are “fighting” for help. on the NHS.

The EU is expected to accept the NHS Covid pass as proof of vaccination across the union Within days.

www.theguardian.com