00:59

Tokyo doctors call for cancellation of Olympics

A major medical organization has supported calls to cancel the Tokyo Olympics saying hospitals are already overwhelmed as the country battles a surge in coronavirus infections less than three months after the start of the Games, Reuters reports.

The Tokyo Physicians Association, which represents some 6,000 primary care physicians, said hospitals in the Games’ host city “are very busy and have almost no spare capacity” amid a surge in infections.

“We strongly request the authorities to convince the IOC (International Olympic Committee) that holding the Olympic Games is difficult and obtain their decision to cancel the Games,” the association said in a May 14 open letter to Prime Minister Yoshihide. Suga that was posted to your website on Monday.

A surge in infections has fanned alarm amid shortages of medical personnel and hospital beds in some areas of the Japanese capital, prompting the government to extend a third state of emergency in Tokyo and several other prefectures into the may 31.

“Medical institutions dealing with Covid-19 are very busy and have almost no spare capacity,” the medical association said in its letter.

Doctors will soon face the added difficulty of dealing with heat exhaustion patients during the summer months, and if the Olympics contributed to an increase in deaths, “Japan will bear the ultimate responsibility,” he added.

00:41

India suffers record deaths as total cases exceed 25 million

India has suffered the deadliest day of the pandemic so far, with 4,329 deaths in 24 hours.

The devastating number comes as India’s total cases exceed 25 million, according to the Health Ministry, with 25,230,000 confirmed cases over the course of the pandemic so far.

00:33

Resume

Hello and welcome to today’s live coverage of the coronavirus pandemic with me, Helen Sullivan.

India reported a record 4,329 deaths in the past 24 hours, according to the Health Ministry, when a monster cyclone hit the country’s west coast, killing at least 20 and disrupting its vaccine program.

Meanwhile, a major medical organization has supported calls to cancel the Tokyo Olympics saying hospitals are already overwhelmed as the country battles a surge in coronavirus infections less than three months before the start of the Games.

The Tokyo Physicians Association, which represents some 6,000 primary care physicians, said hospitals in the Games’ host city “are very busy and have almost no spare capacity” amid a surge in infections.

Here are the other key recent developments:

Germany will remove its priority list for Covid vaccines and begin offering injections to all adults from June 7. said the country’s health minister, Jens Spahn.

said the country’s health minister, Jens Spahn. Italy’s ruling parties have agreed to delay the nationwide night curfew until 11 p.m. starting at 10pm with immediate effect, government sources told Reuters.

starting at 10pm with immediate effect, government sources told Reuters. France reported there were 4,186 people in intensive care units with Covid-19 on Monday, a drop of 69 and the fourteenth consecutive drop.

The World Economic Forum canceled a summit scheduled for August in Singapore. saying it was impossible to convene a meeting in person due to the uncertainties of the Covid pandemic.

saying it was impossible to convene a meeting in person due to the uncertainties of the Covid pandemic. Mommy Laysia reported 45 new deaths from Covid-19, its highest daily number so far. The Health Ministry also recorded 4,446 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of infections to 474,556 with 1,947 deaths, Reuters reports.

The Health Ministry also recorded 4,446 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of infections to 474,556 with 1,947 deaths, Reuters reports. The Net herlands to ease its coronavirus lockdown measures this week as the launch of Covid-19 vaccines has eased pressure on hospitals, Health Minister Hugo de Jonge said.

as the launch of Covid-19 vaccines has eased pressure on hospitals, Health Minister Hugo de Jonge said. The long-awaited Hong Kong-Singapore “travel bubble” has again been postponed, amid rising Covid cases in Singapore, the two governments have said.

www.theguardian.com