Live News on Coronavirus: Taiwan to ease restrictions; Vaccines Rise in High Cases US States | World News

Vaccines on the rise in high-case US states

Vaccines are starting to rise in some states where Covid cases are on the rise, White House officials said Thursday in a sign that the summer surge is drawing the attention of Americans who are hesitant to vaccinate as hospitals in the south they are full of patients.

Coronavirus coordinator Jeff Zients told reporters that several states with the highest proportions of new infections have seen residents vaccinated at higher rates than the nation as a whole. Officials cited Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Missouri and Nevada as examples.

“The fourth increase is real, and the numbers are pretty scary right now,” Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards said on a New Orleans radio show. Edwards, a Democrat, added: “There is no question that we are going in the wrong direction and we are going there in a hurry.”

Louisiana, for example, reported 2,843 new cases Thursday, a day after reporting 5,388, the third highest level since the pandemic began. Hospitalizations have risen sharply in the last month, from 242 on June 19 to 913 in the last report. Fifteen new deaths were reported Thursday.

Only 36% of Louisiana’s population is fully vaccinated, data from the state department of health shows. Nationally, 56.3% of Americans have received at least one dose of the vaccine, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Warner Thomas, president and CEO of the Ochsner Health system serving Louisiana and Mississippi, said the system had seen a 10-15% increase in people seeking vaccinations in the past two weeks.

Taiwan to ease restrictions

Taiwan will ease its Covid restrictions starting next week, although some will remain in place, the government said on Friday, and the number of cases declined rapidly and will give authorities confidence to further reduce the alert level.

Reuters: Taiwan implemented meeting restrictions, including closing entertainment venues and limiting restaurants to takeout service, in mid-May, following a surge in domestic cases after months of few to no cases apart from imported ones.

While some of those restrictions were relaxed this month, the so-called Level 3 alert has been in effect and is due to end on July 26.

Prime Minister Su Tseng-chang said the alert would be lowered to level 2 from Tuesday.“The national epidemic has gradually stabilized and is heading in a good direction,” Su said.

“Citizens must strictly follow all pandemic prevention guidelines to protect this hard-earned achievement after restrictions are relaxed.”

The Health Ministry will announce the details of the new guide later on Friday, he said.

Here are the other key recent developments:

Workers in 16 key services, including healthcare, transportation and energy, won’t have to isolate themselves after being pinned by the NHS Covid app. as it was revealed that more than 600,000 people in England and Wales received self-isolation alerts last week.

as it was revealed that more than 600,000 people in England and Wales received self-isolation alerts last week. Advisers to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will consider evidence suggesting that a booster dose of Covid vaccines could increase protection among people with compromised immune systems. . Last week, Israel began administering third doses of the Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine to immunosuppressed people. Some experts believe the CDC is getting closer to a similar recommendation in the US.

. Last week, Israel began administering third doses of the Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine to immunosuppressed people. Some experts believe the CDC is getting closer to a similar recommendation in the US. chili announced that its citizens and foreign residents could travel outside the country if they were fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, a new advantage for Chileans who participate in one of the fastest vaccination campaigns in the world.

against the coronavirus, a new advantage for Chileans who participate in one of the fastest vaccination campaigns in the world. The White House said China’s decision to reject a World Health Organization plan for a second phase of an investigation into the origin of the coronavirus. what would have a greater focus on a possible laboratory leak was “irresponsible and dangerous.”

what would have a greater focus on a possible laboratory leak was “irresponsible and dangerous.” The EU has said that 200 million Europeans have been fully vaccinated, more than half of the adult population, but still below the 70% target set for the summer.

more than half of the adult population, but still below the 70% target set for the summer. Tax raids were carried out on the offices of one of the most popular newspapers in India, after months of critical coverage of the government’s handling of the pandemic.

after months of critical coverage of the government’s handling of the pandemic. Johnson & Johnson’s Covid jab is far less effective at mitigating symptoms for those with the Delta or Lambda variants than against the parent virus strain. suggested a new study.

suggested a new study. Peruvian police dismantled an alleged criminal network that had charged up to $ 21,000 per bed for seriously ill Covid-19 patients at a state hospital. . Authorities arrested nine people in a morning raid on Wednesday, including administrators at Lima’s Guillermo Almenara Irigoyen public hospital, according to reports.

. Authorities arrested nine people in a morning raid on Wednesday, including administrators at Lima’s Guillermo Almenara Irigoyen public hospital, according to reports. German pharmacies stopped issuing digital Covid-19 vaccination certificates after hackers created fake point-of-sale passes, the industry association said.. The Association of German Pharmacists said the hackers had managed to produce two vaccination certificates by accessing the portal and fabricating the identities of the pharmacy owners.

