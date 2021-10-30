Live news on coronavirus: UK to send 20 million doses of vaccine to developing countries; China reports a maximum of six weeks in cases | World News

03:54

Coronavirus Bioweapon Claims ‘Scientifically Invalid’, US Intelligence Reports

Theories that the coronavirus was created as a biological weapon are based on “scientifically invalid claims” and spread by proponents “suspected of spreading disinformation,” according to a study by US intelligence agencies.

While most of the 17 agencies also agreed that it had not been genetically modified, they split on whether the virus spread due to animal-to-human transmission or as a result of a laboratory accident.

“We remain skeptical of allegations that SARS-CoV-2 was a biological weapon because they are backed by scientifically invalid claims, its advocates do not have direct access to the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV), or its advocates are suspected of spreading disinformation ”, Said the study of the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI).

Julian Borger has the story here:

03:46

Local cases in China peak in six weeks

Welcome to today’s global coronavirus live blog.

China’s local daily cases hit a six-week high on Friday, with most new cases concentrated in its northern provinces.

There were 59 new locally transmitted infections on Friday, according to the National Health Commission via Reuters, an increase from 48 the day before and the highest number since Sept. 16. There were no more deaths, which means the official death toll stands at 4,636.

The infections were reported mainly in northern China, including Heilongjiang, Inner Mongolia, Gansu, Beijing, and Ningxia. Including imported infections, there were 78 new cases for Friday, up from 64 the day before.

I will be running the blog for the next few hours. If you’d like to reach me, I’m on Twitter @cleaskopeliti, or you can email me. Thanks.

03:46

UK to send 20 million doses of vaccines abroad before the end of the year

The UK will ship 20 million doses of the Covid vaccine to developing countries by the end of the year, Boris Johnson will announce to world leaders when they meet in Rome.

The leaders of the G20 countries are meeting in Rome in the run-up to the United Nations Cop26 summit, in the hope that progress can be made in achieving commitments before the summit.

Earlier this year, the UK promised to provide at least 100 million doses as part of the G7’s goal of offering 1 billion doses, a target criticized for being too low. Johnson will ask leaders to vaccinate the world by the end of 2022.

“Like a giant awake, the world economy is reviving. But the pace of recovery will depend on how quickly we can overcome Covid, ”Johnson is expected to tell the G20 leaders. “Our first priority as the G20 must be to move forward with the rapid, equitable and global distribution of vaccines.”

It comes after 100 former leaders and ministers from around the world urged Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, who is the host of the G20 meeting, to ensure a more equitable distribution of vaccines. The United States, the EU, the United Kingdom and Canada would stock 240 million unused vaccines by the end of the month, the group said.

www.theguardian.com