Liverpool — Atletico Madrid online stream match of the Champions League

Wednesday, March 11, at 54-thousand arena “Anfield” will be played the return match of 1/8 final of League of Champions between English “Liverpool” and Spanish “Atletiko” (live broadcast on channel “Football 2” at 22:00). Recall that in the first meeting between the sides in Madrid Argentine specialist wards Diego Simeone, the team beat the German jürgen Klopp — 1:0.

By the way, in the semi-finals last season at Liverpool after the first leg in Spain was a much more complex situation, but fellow countrymen the Beatles in my audience did, it seemed impossible, answering the defeat of “Barcelona” on “Kamp Nou” — 0:3 home defeat of the Catalans — 4:0. Moreover, in the final of the tournament at the stadium… Atletico Madrid Klopp’s boys defeated Tottenham 2-0 and won the trophy.

The referee from the Netherlands

To work on the match between the English and Spanish clubs, UEFA has entrusted a team of judges from the Netherlands, headed by 37-year-old Danny Makkelie.

In previous years this FIFA referee three times judged games with participation of the opponent. “Liverpool” with the Dutchman drew with Sevilla — 2:2, defeated Porto 4-1 in 2017 and won the Salzburg — 2:0 in 2019. In turn, club atlético de Madrid Makkelie beat “Stromsgodset” — 2:1 in 2011, played draw with “Chelsea” — 1:1 in 2017, as well as “Juventus” — 2:2 in 2019.

Dutch referee Danny Makkelie

Rivals in the championship of England and Spain

Liverpool, who certainly will win its first 30 years of the League title in the Premier League, after a misfire at the stadium “Vicente Calderon” defeated the Premier League “West ham” without Andriy Yarmolenko (3:2) and “Bournemouth” (2:1), and between these encounters managed to end their 44-match unbeaten in the Premier League (0:3 on the field, “Watford”).

In the tournament table of the championship of England team of jürgen Klopp on 25 points ahead of Manchester city and 29 — “Lester” (the “MS” — a game in hand).

To triumph in the championship “red” enough to get two wins in the nine remaining matches. By the way, if coronavirus continues to spread, the leadership of the Premier League will be forced to make the decision on carrying out of games with closed stands. And the most unpleasant moment for fans of “Liverpool” may be the undoing of the traditional championship parade.

In turn, Diego Simeone’s men in the championship of Spain after winning the “Villarreal” (3:1) played out a draw against Espanyol (1:1) and Sevilla (2:2). 11 games to go, real Madrid are in La Liga fifth, one point behind Getafe, two from Sevilla, for — 11 from the “real” and 13 from “Barcelona”.

The history of meetings

Ten years ago years ago the Spanish with Diego Simeone at the head of the met Liverpool in the semi-finals of the Europa League. Beating England at the home field (1:0), Atletico Madrid in overtime in the second leg match at Anfield through on away goals, snatched a place in the final (2:1), and subsequently won the trophy. By the way, while atlético was the last Spanish team, which managed to beat Liverpool on aggregate in the European Cup encounter.

And for the first time the rivals met on the international stage in the Champions League group-2008/2009, when both games ended in a draw — 1:1.

By the way, Liverpool has not lost at home in 25 European away games (18 wins and 7 draws). The latest defeat at Anfield Reds suffered against real Madrid 22 Oct 2014 (0:3).

In 2010, Atletico did not let Liverpool into the Europa League final

Stadium “Anfield Road”

Home arena Liverpool (since 1892!), able to take on their stands 54 074 fan, one of the most famous sports in the world.

In the arena of four stands — “Spion Kop”, “main Stand”, “Kenny Dalglish Stand and Anfield road”. Also inside the stadium there are two gates, named after two famous coaches of Liverpool Bob Paisley and bill Shankly (outside the “Anfield road” is a monument to him).

By the way, above the stairs that leads from the dressing rooms to the field, there’s a sign “This is Anfield. Its purpose is to both intimidate the opponent and to bring luck to their. It is therefore not surprising that the players of “Liverpool” and the coaching staff, passing the sign, touch it one or both hands.

And another curious fact: the distance between the stadium “Anfield road” and “Goodison Park” (home arena “Everton”) is… of 765 meters, a record the minimum distance between the stadiums of the category “5 stars”.

Home arena Liverpool

The monument to the legendary Liverpool Manager bill Shankly for a club stadium

