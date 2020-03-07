Liverpool v Bournemouth live streaming free for the English Premier League

Liverpool v Bournemouth. Forecast for the English Premier League match (March 7, 2020)

On March 7, in the 29th round of the Premier League, Bournemouth will be visiting Liverpool, who urgently needs to rehabilitate for recent defeats – what forecast can be made here?

Liverpool

After a two-week break in the Premier League, Liverpool seemed to be replaced. The players managed to rest and relax on a short vacation, and now they can’t dial in the former conditions. In the last four official matches , the Reds lost three times, losing to Atletico (0: 1) in the Champions League, Watford (0: 3) and Chelsea (0: 2) in the FA Cup. The team won after the holidays only outsiders. Wards Jürgen Klopp beat “Norwich” (1: 0) and “West Ham” (3: 2).

However, all defeats Liverpool suffered away. Now the Reds are returning to Anfield, where they are invincible in the championship already 54 matches! In five previous home games in the Premier League, the Reds beat Southampton (4: 0), West Ham (3: 2), Manchester United (2: 0), Sheffield United (2: 0 ) and Wolverhampton (1-0).

One of the reasons for the failure of the “reds” is also called the absence of Henderson. Fabinho has not yet gained the necessary conditions after the injury, while others cannot cope with the support zone so well. Also in the infirmary at Liverpool are Nabi Keita, Nathaniel Kline and Jerdan Shakiri.

Bournemouth

“Bournemouth” in the last round achieved a home draw with “Chelsea” (2: 2). But since West Ham and Watford won their matches, the Cherries dropped to 18th place. Team Eddie Howe is considered one of the main contenders for demotion.

Over the last 11 rounds, Bournemouth has earned only eight points. Of these, seven in five previous matches. Cherries defeated Brighton (3: 1) and Aston Villa (2: 1), tied Chelsea (2: 2), and lost to Sheffield (1: 2) and Burnley ( 0: 3).

The team Eddie Howe pretty good statistics of meetings with the tops. In fights with representatives of the top six, Bournemouth earned as many as eight points. On the road, the Cherries beat Chelsea (1: 0), but lost to Tottenham Hotspur (2: 3) and Arsenal (0: 1). At home, Bournemouth defeated Manchester United (1: 0), tied with Chelsea (2: 2) and Arsenal (1: 1), but lost to Liverpool (0: 3) and Manchester City. “(1: 3).

The composition of the injured at Bournemouth does not change. In the infirmary near the Cherries are Arno Danjuma, Chris Mepham, Lloyd Kelly, David Brooks and Charlie Daniels. Also, according to the terms of the lease deal, Harry Wilson will not be able to enter this match.

Statistics

Liverpool have lost three of their last four official matches.

The home winning streak of the Reds has reached 21 matches in the Premier League.

In all the last five meetings of Bournemouth, the bet “total over 2.5” played in the championship.

The losing guest series “Cherries” reached five matches in the Premier League, in which the Howe wards scored only one goal.

Liverpool beat Bournemouth in all of their last five face-to-face meetings.

In the first round, the “red” defeated the “cherries” on the “Vitality Stadium” (3: 0).

In all five previous matches, Liverpool beat Bournemouth with a difference of at least three goals.

Forecast

In general, Bournemouth is probably the best opponent for Liverpool to regain confidence. “Reds” during all five last full-time fights did with “cherries” what they wanted, especially without straining it. Since Liverpool is in recession, there may not be a rout. But to win the upcoming match, the Reds, even while not in the best condition, should still

Our forecast is the victory of Liverpool + total less than 4.5 for 1.75 in BC Fonbet