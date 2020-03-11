Liverpool vs Atletico live stream, preview, betting tips

Liverpool vs Atletico live streaming free

Jürgen Klopp may lose motivation to play the season.

Wednesday in the Champions League will be extremely hot: none of the teams lost their chances of reaching the quarterfinals. Moreover, the results of the first meetings left more questions than they answered. Nothing is clear about what will happen at Anfield: Liverpool lost the first match, but with a negligible margin. The coronavirus did not reach Liverpool, so the Atletico harvested adoc in the stands.

Liverpool have not lost at home since the time of the Pithecanthropus, so Diego Simeone must come up with additional armor for his tank. Even an away goal may not save the “Indians”, so sitting only on the defensive will not work. The frying will be.

Who will watch the match on TV

Simeone can be calm – almost all the fighters are at his disposal. The question is only the output of Tom Lemar and Alvaro Morata, but it seems that everything is in order with the Frenchman and Spaniard – both went to Liverpool with the team.

But Liverpool has a lot more problems. It’s not even about the injured Nathaniel Klein and Jerdan Shachiri – the key Alisson received damage. The appearance of Jordan Henderson and Andy Robertson, who missed the last match with Bournemouth, is still in doubt. But the Daily Mail claims that both will be released at launch.

The form

The defeat in Madrid started a turmoil in Merseyside – three defeats in five matches and two very strained victories at home over the stunted West Ham and Bournemouth. Jürgen Klopp has something broken, and Simeone can take advantage of this.

Cholo had less load than the opponent, but he spent the lightened segment hardly better. Yes, without defeats, but draws with Sevilla (at home) and moldy Espanyol were unlikely to please the Indians.

Face to face

Liverpool won 11 double-match European competition in a row.

In the playoffs of the Champions League, Liverpool previously played against Spanish clubs four times and always made it further.

Liverpool do not lose at home in 25 European cup matches in a row (18 wins and seven draws). The last defeat at Anfield came from Real Madrid in 2014 (0: 3).

Before, Atletico played in the 1/8 finals six times and made it further four times.

In 13 away matches in England, Atletico have two wins, seven draws and four losses.

Rates and forecasts

Liverpool win: 1.56

Draw: 4.20

Atletico win: 6.58

Bookmakers Liverpool are still the unconditional favorite of the return match. But the latter form shows that the “reds” are not all right. The defeat in Madrid knocked Klopp out of a rut, plus there are doubts about the shape of the most important Henderson and Robertson. Do not forget about the key Alisson, who often helped out at a difficult moment. One mistake of his successor may deprive Liverpool of the sense of playing out the season.

Simeone has nothing to lose: he no longer fights for the Spanish Cup, flew out of the race in Example, and no one expects him to defeat Liverpool. It doesn’t work out – they lost to the reigning champion, it turns out – the season is saved, and Cholo is again a genius.

Where to see

The live match will show “Match! Football 1 ”