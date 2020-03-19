Living in Beijing, the Ukrainians demonstrated how China struggled with coronavirus (video)

In China, where the pandemic is mers on the decline, at the beginning of the outbreak COVID-19 at all levels to prevent the further spread of infection.

Ukrainian, living in Beijing, said that China defeated the epidemic. According to him, people in China for two months, hardly left the house. The streets were empty. Worked only grocery stores and pharmacies.

To this day in China everywhere measure temperature of people, wherever they came, despite the fact that the epidemic is almost over.

To get to the public site, visitors must fill out a mini profile with their data and body temperature.

Metro entrances are equipped with screens which displays the body temperature of passengers.

The building has restricted entry. All incoming and outgoing need to show a pass. Do not live in the complexes on the territory is not passed.

In Beijing so far, all people wear masks. If someone tries to remove the mask, then not only the police or officials, but ordinary people are asking her again to wear.

The guy said that this kind of responsible attitude of the residents of China to the problem helped them beat the infection.

We will remind, on March 18, the number of infected with the coronavirus in Europe for the first time surpassed the number infected in China. In China, it amounted to 80 thousand 894 people. European countries have close to 100 thousand. Most cases identified in Italy.

As of March 19, the number of cases COVID-19 in the world exceeded 221 thousand people, recovered more than 85 thousand people, deaths — 8999.

