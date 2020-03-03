Livingston vs Celtic: Odds, Live Stream, TV Schedule and Predictions

Livingston vs Celtic. Forecast for the match of the championship of Scotland (March 4, 2020)

Livingstone takes Celtic on March 5th, read our forecast. Guests are fighting for the championship championship, who needs points?

Livingston

Livingstone is not in the best condition, so it was able to take fifth place with 38 points in the piggy bank, only one point was left behind the nearest pursuer. In recent matches, the “lions” looked uncertain, only one out of five past meetings could get the upper hand. The last game ended in a draw with “Hibernian” with a score 1: 1.

Dykes and Lauless are the main scorers of the club, for two they scored 17 goals.

Celtic

“Celtic” shows excellent results, without any problems it is located in the first position by a margin of ten points, and absolutely in the case. In the regular season, Neal Lennon’s wards win over eight games. The last round was no exception, “Kilmarnock” could not resist, the final score – 3: 1.

Edward is the league’s top scorer, he has 21 goals.

Statistics

Livingston won four straight games at home.

“Celtic” in this field does not score two games in a row.

Livingston lost in their last in-person meeting.

Forecast

Livingstone in today’s confrontation is an outsider, but it is hardly worth waiting for a devastating defeat. “Lions” play excellently in the walls of their own stadium, winning over four games. We believe that guests will not score much today.

Our forecast is the Asian handicap (+1.5) on Livingston for 1.75 in BC Fonbet.