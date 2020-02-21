ŁKS Łódź vs Pogoń Szczecin live streaming free

Lodz – Pogon: prediction for the match of the championship of Poland (February 21, 2020)

“Lodz” at home does not lose “Chase” in three matches in a row, but will the tradition continue on February 21? You will find the answer in our forecast. Who will get the glasses?

ŁKS Łódź

“Lodz” fails the season – the team of Kazimierz Moskal takes the last place in the table according to the results of 22 rounds. The club is already six points behind the closest rival in the name of Arka, which will be extremely difficult to play. The thing is that the last victory of Lodz dates back to December of last year, in the next six meetings success was not possible.

Chase

Pogon is betting on European competition and after 22 rounds has excellent chances of final success – the team of Costa Runaicha is third in the table. From the leaders in the person of “Legia” and “Cracovia” there is a three-point lag, which is not yet critical. In the last round, Pogon scored a goalless draw with Shlensky, extending the series without defeat to two matches.

Statistics

In the first round, Pogon beat Lodz 1-0

Lodz did not win in any of the last six matches in all tournaments – five defeats and a draw

Only in one of the last four away matches did Pogon lose

Forecast

“Lodz” continues to disappoint even after the winter break – two unconvincing matches with “Legia” and “Plotsky”, which resulted in only one point, clearly indicate that the crisis continues. “Pogon” may very well take advantage of it today – the uniform of Runyaich’s team is far from ideal, but against the background of their current rival, the guests look like a clear favorite.

In our opinion, guests are more likely to win. Forecast – Asian handicap (0) on Pogon . In the Betting League, such an outcome is offered with a coefficient of 1.71