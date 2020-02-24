Lloyd Harris vs Richard Gasquet live streaming free, preview, betting tips

Lloyd Harris vs Richard Gasquet live streaming free

Lloyd Harris – Richard Gasquet. Forecast for the match Asia-Pacific Dubai (February 24, 2020)

February 24 Richard Gasquet will try to interrupt his series of defeats and beat Lloyd Harris. Will the Frenchman succeed? – read in our forecast.



Lloyd Harris

Harris started this season pretty well. Before the Australian Open, the South African even reached the final of the competition in Adelaide, where he lost to Andrei Rublev (3-6, 0-6). After that, there was a slight decline in Lloyd’s game. He could not win for almost a month and interrupted his series only in Dubai.

Harris got into the main draw of this tournament from qualification. He overcame it quite easily. First, the representative of South Africa defeated Thomas Fabbiano (5-7, 6-4, 6-3), and then he played only one game in the confrontation with Emil Ruusuvori. The Finnish tennis player was injured, so Lloyd went further.

Richard Gasquet

Gasquet has played just four matches this season . He spent all these fights in his homeland. In Montpellier, Richard managed to beat Gilles Simon (6-4, 6-4) and Feliciano Lopez (6-7, 6-4, 6-2). But after that, he did not finish his match with Vasek Pospisil, and in Marseilles lost to Michael Imer (3-6, 6-3, 5-7).

The last time Gasquet successfully performed in Dubai in 2015. Then he got to the quarter finals. After that, the Frenchman did not go further than the first round.

Statistics

Opponents do not yet have face-to-face meetings.

Harris won nine matches this year on hard. Gasquet has not played yet.

Forecast

This year, Gasquet has not played open hard yet. In addition, while Richard is far from his optimal playing form and demonstrates a very mediocre game. Harris in Dubai has already managed to pass two rivals, so he does not need a shot to the courts. We believe that Lloyd is more likely to win this match.

