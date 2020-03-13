“Lockdown”: is infected with a coronavirus Tom Hanks was released on bond

American actor Tom Hanks, who reported on March 12 that he and his wife Rita Wilson contracted the coronavirus, was released on bond.

So, on his page in Instagram Hanks published a photo on which poses with his wife, and also told about their condition.

Rita Wilson and Tom Hanks

According to the actor, they are now with Rita are isolated.

The Free Press previously reported that the son of Tom Hanks Chet told details about the state of the parents. A relevant video a guy posted on the page in Instagram, in which he admitted that his parents don’t feel bad.

Author

Anna Mikhno