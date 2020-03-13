Lolita could not get a divorce from fifth husband of coronavirus

The scandalous Russian singer Lolita Milyavskaya that fifth husband Dmitry Ivanov allegedly fed dangerous pills, no way to divorce him. This time the former lovers were prevented by a coronavirus.

“Let’s Friday, the 13th, put an end to this divorce process. We proved everything to everyone. And about marriage, and about other things that could be called criminal. But don’t see the point. Due to my personal life, I want to quickly clear the passport. And besides, I don’t want people making money on the divorce with me, dancing around the talk-show”, — said on the eve of court Lolita.

But Ivanov on court session was not. “He told the court that I recently returned from Italy, which is now enveloped coronavirus, and so must withstand a two-week quarantine,” — said kp.ru the lawyer of the singer Sergei Zhorin.

The court postponed, Zhorin believes that Ivanov deliberately delaying the process. Note that the Zhorin not so long ago returned from Italy, but did not bother to sit in quarantine.

We will remind that earlier information surfaced about another marriage Ivanova, which Lo did not know.

