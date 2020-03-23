Lolita in Lacy lingerie showed how to wash the toilet (video)

Singer Lolita Milyavskaya, who was unable to divorce by the fifth husband for coronavirus, showed how to wash the toilet. In the beginning of the video, published on its page on Instagram, the 56-year-old star in sexy lingerie shows Tits and languidly breathing, depicting the actress in German films. It turned out that Lolita is so clean with the toilet brush.

“Cleaning toilets is a pleasure quarantined”, — has signed a provocative video Lolita showing their attitude to the current situation.

View this post in Instagram Publication of Lolita (@lolitamilyavskaya) 22 Mar 2020 4:14 PDT

“Lolita, you’re even in quarantine doing a show, But I really thought the German porn…”, “Look, you’re the best. You will prolong our laughter! Eagle loves you”, — write in the comments under the video.

Thank Kaminska bakes cakes, and Olya Polyakova reads stories to children.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter