Lomachenko landed in a scandal because of the strange “Orthodox” in Instagram post: had to…

By Maria Batterburyon in Sport

Ломаченко угодил в скандал из-за странного «православного» поста в Instagram: пришлось...

Famous Ukrainian boxer, the WBA and WBO lightweight champion Vasyl Lomachenko, recently showed how he is fighting the coronavirus and explained why they removed religious post, in which he urged the Orthodox Christians to draw crosses on the doors of homes.

“I apologize to all the Orthodox. Previous post I had to check through a reliable source, and then upload it.
I removed it due to the fact that this information was the fake. Once again, sorry. And God save us all,” wrote Vasyl Lomachenko.

On the eve of the Olympic champion has published stories in a call for the Orthodox to draw crosses on the doors, but later deleted the post.

Ломаченко угодил в скандал из-за странного «православного» поста в Instagram: пришлось...

asiliy Lomachenko had to make excuses for a video training of Russian spetsnaz.

Photo Instagram

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter

Share Button
Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
Previous Article
Next Article