Lomachenko landed in a scandal because of the strange “Orthodox” in Instagram post: had to…

Famous Ukrainian boxer, the WBA and WBO lightweight champion Vasyl Lomachenko, recently showed how he is fighting the coronavirus and explained why they removed religious post, in which he urged the Orthodox Christians to draw crosses on the doors of homes.

“I apologize to all the Orthodox. Previous post I had to check through a reliable source, and then upload it.

I removed it due to the fact that this information was the fake. Once again, sorry. And God save us all,” wrote Vasyl Lomachenko.

On the eve of the Olympic champion has published stories in a call for the Orthodox to draw crosses on the doors, but later deleted the post.

asiliy Lomachenko had to make excuses for a video training of Russian spetsnaz.

Photo Instagram

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter